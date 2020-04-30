How to Trade Apple After the Tech Giant Reports Earnings

Apple is set to report earnings on Thursday. Here's what the charts say about a potential rally and a possible decline.

Despite a bevy of big tech earnings reports this week, Apple (AAPL) - Get Report still commands investors’ full attention heading into its quarterly release Thursday after the close of trading.

Apple will be joined by another trillion-dollar market cap company - Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report - that also has numbers due up after the closing bell. As if that weren’t enough, it follows earnings from Facebook (FB) - Get Report and Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report on Wednesday.

Microsoft said its revenue was relatively insulated against the coronavirus during the quarter. Amazon hit new all-time highs this month as demand goes through the roof, and while its cloud division is likely doing well based on what we heard from Microsoft.

Apple is not in the same boat. The company is heavily dependent on retail sales, and with consumers under plenty of pressure lately there are reasons to be cautious.

Investors will have questions, too. For instance, have sales started to recover in the last few weeks? Does the company plan to delay its iPhone later this year? There are probably two dozen other questions they’ll want answers for.

I just want to know how the stock will react.

Apple, Facebook, Microsoft and Amazon are holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells AAPL, FB, MSFT or AMZN? Learn more now.

Trading Apple Stock

Daily chart of Apple stock. Chart courtesy of Stockcharts.com

From peak to trough, Apple stock fell about 35%. That’s roughly in-line with the S&P 500. However, Apple has outpaced the index on the way up, rallying 38% from its March low.

Hitting a post-selloff high ahead of earnings increases the risk for longs, as the upside tends to be more limited in a situation like this.

In any regard, technicians will keep a close eye on Apple should it rally on earnings. Specifically, they’ll be look at the $300 to $305 zone. That was a significant level for the first few months of the year, first acting as support in January and February, then resistance in March.

The 78.6% retracement also comes into play near $302.70. If Apple can clear this zone, look for it to again act to support. It also means a return to $325-plus is in play.

Should Apple stock pull back instead, there are a few areas of interest.

First is the $285 mark, where investors will find the 61.8% retracement and steep uptrend support (blue line). Below that puts the $270 to $274 area in play. There it will find the 20-day and 50-day moving averages, as well as the 50% retracement.

As cliche as it is to “buy on the dip,” bulls would love a crack at Apple in this area, provided support holds here. That would represent a decline of roughly 7% from current levels.

Below that and the 200-day moving average just below $260 would be on the table.