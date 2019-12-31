Amazon Stock Broke Out -- and Hesitated; Where Will the Online Retailer Go in 2020?

Last week was a quiet one in the stock market. That is, except for Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report.

Shares of Amazon erupted 4.5% the day after Christmas, a notable breakout.

Investors who were bullish on the Seattle online-retailing giant didn’t get much of an opportunity to buy the stock before it ripped higher by about $80 in that single session.

Amazon moved higher the next day, too, but has since cooled off a bit.

Investors are trying to gauge whether this will end up being a false breakout on light volume or if the pullback is one to buy ahead of more gains in 2020.

The company was up 23% for the year. But that lagged its megacap tech peers like Apple (AAPL) - Get Report and Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report, as well as the Nasdaq and the S&P 500. Of the FAANG group, only Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report did worse, gaining 21% in the year.

Earnings growth took a hit in fiscal 2019 as Amazon ramped up one-day-shipping, a costly endeavor.

But as it wraps up the last quarter of the year, analysts and investors will look for a return to growth in 2020 -- for both its earnings and stock price.

Let’s look at the charts to see what’s going on.

Trading Amazon Stock

Daily chart of Amazon stock. Chart courtesy of Stockcharts.com

Last week’s breakout isn’t hard to spot. Amazon stock was coiling nicely between $1,775 and $1,800, before ripping almost $100 higher and closing at $1,868.

The move thrust the shares over the 200-day moving average and channel resistance (blue line), which have been notable resistance levels for months now.

The stock topped out at $1,901 a day later, after being repelled by the 78.6% retracement. We’ve now seen two sessions of declines, including Tuesday’s marginal decline of 0.3%.

So what now?

Bulls who want in have a reasonable risk/reward if they believe 2020 will show a return to growth for Amazon stock. That’s as AMZN sits at a number of former resistance marks.

If the bulls really are back in control, they should use these former resistance levels as current support and rally Amazon higher from here.

Ideally, the stock won’t go back below $1,800 -- the breakout level from last week and the current level of the 20-day moving average.

If support holds, $1,900 is the first upside target, with $1,975 being the next target above that.

Below $1,800 and prior support may again be called upon. That includes the 61.8% retracement at $1,789, the 50-day moving average near $1,778 and rising channel support now near $1,750.

Essentially, if we see Amazon stock $100 a share below current levels -- about 5.4% lower -- then the technical bull case has been lost entirely.

In short, though, above $1,820 is best and over $1,800 is still bullish.