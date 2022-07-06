Skip to main content
What Is a Stock Split?
What Is a Stock Split?

Alphabet Stock Is Setting Up for a Trade Ahead of Stock Split

Alphabet stock has an interesting setup before the tech giant splits the shares. Here's the trade to know.

After stocks finished strongly on Tuesday, they're mixed on Wednesday. But  Alphabet  (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Report  (GOOG) - Get Alphabet Inc. Report stock is clearly trying to rally.

The search, cloud and advertising giant's shares gained more than 4% on Tuesday. And in so doing they reclaimed their 10-day and 21-day moving averages. 

But they stopped right at their 50-day.

This left traders in a quandary. Will Alphabet stock be rejected by this key moving average or will it continue higher?

Let's add a catalyst to the latter argument: the Mountain View, Calif., company plans a 20-for-1 stock split on July 18, just 12 days from now.

For what it’s worth, when Amazon's  (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report 20-for-1 split was set for June, the shares began to rally seven trading sessions -- 12 days -- ahead of the split. Further, they rallied roughly 25% in that span, although the move came alongside a notable rally in the broader market as well.

Could Alphabet be set for a similar type of move? 

I don’t think we’ll see a 20%-plus gain in the coming week, but we could definitely see some upside follow-through.

Trading Alphabet Stock

Daily chart of Alphabet (GOOGL) stock.

Daily chart of Alphabet (GOOGL) stock.

As I look at the chart, yesterday’s rally came at precisely the right time. The market was rolling over and at must-hold support, while Alphabet stock was sitting on uptrend support (blue line).

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

Support held and the  shares pressed higher and closed near the highs of the day. So did the market. 

The opening dip was bought on Wednesday morning and now the shares are threatening to rotate over Tuesday’s high.

If Alphabet stock goes daily-up over $2,267.53, it could push up toward $2,300.

But the level I’m truly focused on in that scenario is $2,375. That comes into play near last week’s high, but it’s been resistance for several months now. A rally to that level will make for a nice trade and it creates the potential for even more upside.

The June high sits up near $2,387. If Alphabet stock runs to $2,375, then a monthly-up rotation isn’t that far off. If that triggers, it could open the door to $2,500, which was major support in the first quarter.

A caveat: This is the rosy scenario.

We also must remember that Alphabet is in a downtrend and a bear market, and such a rally may have trouble taking place. That's even as Alphabet and the overall market are due for a bounce and even as the company has a stock split coming up.

On the plus side, Alphabet stock has created a series of higher lows and did not make new lows in June. The broad market, on the other hand, set a series of lower lows.

On the downside, a break of the 10-day and 21-day moving averages suggests caution and increases the odds that the stock retests uptrend support.

A break of uptrend support could put the June low in play near $2,100, followed by the 2022 low near $2,037. 

Crypto Down Lead JS
CRYPTOCURRENCY
WFCBAC.PYC

Crypto Crisis Brings Back Ghosts of Lehman Brothers

By Luc Olinga
NYSE Lead
MARKETS
^DJI^SPXAMZN

Stock Market Today - 7/6: Stocks Steady Ahead of Fed Minutes, Yield Curve Inversion Flash Recession Warning

By Martin Baccardax
5-apple 13-inch macbook pro m2 chip 2022 review
MARKETS
AAPL

Apple Stock Higher Amid Tech Boost; Goldman Price Target Cut Clouds MacBook News

By Martin Baccardax
What Rising U.S. Oil Production Means for Prices in 2017
MARKETS
^SPX^DJIXOM

U.S. Oil Plunges Under $96 As Recession Fears Mount; Gas Prices Set To Tumble

By Martin Baccardax
Outlet Mall Lead
INVESTING

Going To The Mall Has Become Unpopular--For Now

By Veronika Bondarenko
Amazon Prime Day Lead
PERSONAL FINANCE
AMZNGRUB

Amazon Prime Members Now Get Grubhub+ for Free

By Jacob Krol
Grubhub Lead
MARKETS
TKAYFAMZNDASH

Amazon May Take Small Stake in Meal Delivery Group Grubhub; Uber, DoorDash Stock Slide

By Martin Baccardax
Tesla Quick To Show Support For China's New Data Collection Rules After Sharp Decline In April Sales
MARKETS
TSLA

Tesla Sells Record 78,000 China-Made Cars In June Amid Production Rebound

By Martin Baccardax