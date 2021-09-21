Traders Had Plenty of Warning About This Volatility

Bulls feeling disappointed by the start of this week’s trading might have benefited from some recent observations on Real Money.

Late last week, James “Rev Shark” Deporre cautioned that a quick rebound would be unlikely.

“While market players have grown used to V-shaped moves in recent years, the danger of failed bounces within the context of a corrective cycle cannot be ignored. The essence of a correction is failed bounces and lower lows,” Deporre wrote in a recent column.

Still, he noted, the action has been pretty uneven. “Many individual stocks have corrected far deeper than the indices and many big-caps,” Deporre said. “They’re already washed out to a great degree and looking for support. This disparity in the level of a market correction is easily seen by the fact that only 44% of all stocks are over their 200-day simple moving averages and only 43% are over their 40-day moving averages.” Even with this week’s action, the big indices are well above their 200-day moving averages.

“Even if the correction action does pick up some traction again, the primary positive of this market is that there continues to be strong underlying interest by retail traders,” Deporre noted. “There is still a high level of interest in stock picking, and speculative trading heats up very quickly when the market is stable.”

“The danger is that the indices will correct to the levels of the broader market and hold down the stocks that have already corrected, but as we see from the correct corrective action traders are focusing on good stocks coming off support,” Rev Shark reports.