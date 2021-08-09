Trade Desk Stock Lower After Caution in Earnings Guidance

Trade Desk (TTD) - Get Report shares fell on Monday after the online-advertising-services company reported stronger-than-expected second-quarter results but voiced caution in its earnings guidance.

The stock of the Ventura, Calif., company recently traded at $81.27, down 3.3%.

Trade Desk reported GAAP earnings of a dime a share, double the consensus analyst estimate compiled by FactSet. The latest adjusted earnings of 18 cents a share doubled from a year earlier as well and beat the forecast of 13 cents.

Trade Desk revenue doubled to $280 million in the second quarter from a year earlier, beating the FactSet-compiled analyst estimate of $261.6 million.

Expanding sales of internet TV ads bolstered results.

But as for the guidance, “Our business has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic that has significantly impacted advertiser demand,” Trade Desk said.

“Like many companies that are ad-funded, we are facing a period of higher uncertainty in our business outlook.”

Further, “We expect our business performance could be impacted by issues beyond our control, such as changing economic conditions or additional shelter-in-place orders that may or may not occur,” the company said.

Trade Desk projects third-quarter revenue of at least $282 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of about $100 million.

“We have not provided an outlook for GAAP net income or reconciliation of adjusted Ebitda guidance to net income, the closest corresponding U.S. GAAP measure,” The company said.

Trade Desk shares soared June 24 after Alphabet’s (GOOGL) - Get Report Google said it wouldn’t stop serving third-party cookies until late 2023.