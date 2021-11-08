Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
How TikTok Altered How Vita Coco Approaches Consumer Outreach
Trade Desk Stock Explodes Higher on Strong Earnings Report

Third-quarter adjusted earnings hit 18 cents a share, up from 13 cents a year earlier and above the FactSet analyst consensus of 15 cents a share.
Trade Desk  (TTD) - Get Trade Desk, Inc. Class A Report shares skyrocketed Monday, after the ad technology company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the third quarter.

Net income totaled $59.4 million, or 12 cents a share, up from $41.2 million, or 8 cents a share, a year ago. Adjusted earnings hit 18 cents a share, up from 13 cents a year earlier and above the FactSet analyst consensus of 15 cents a share.

Revenue jumped 39% to $301.1 million from $216.1 million, easily topping the analyst consensus of $283.5 million.

The stock recently traded at $89.44, up 30% at last check. That left it up 34% for the past six months.

“Revenue growth … significantly outpaced worldwide programmatic advertising growth,” said Trade Desk CEO Jeff Green.

“We’re seeing growth across all channels, and none more so than Connected TV, as viewers shift to new digital, streaming services and advertisers apply data to TV ad campaigns for the first time.”

As for earnings guidance, Trade Desk forecast fourth-quarter revenue of at least $388 million, topping the analyst prediction of $387 million.

And it sees adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $175 million, easily besting the analyst consensus of $162 million.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Matthew Swanson said the projection “likely remains conservative, given strong execution and demand trends, which we feel are prudently balanced with some level of uncertainty from the macro environment,” according to MarketWatch.

Last month, TheStreet.com’s Sean Sechler listed Trade Desk as an ad tech stock to consider along with Digital Turbine  (APPS) - Get Digital Turbine, Inc. Report and AppLovin  (APP) - Get Applovin Corp. Report.

