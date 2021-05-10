Trade Desk Plunges Despite Beating Estimates, Announcing Stock Split

Trade Desk's adjusted earnings per share climbed to $1.41 in the first quarter, besting analysts' estimate of 80 cents. But shares still dropped sharply.

Trade Desk (TTD) - Get Report shares tumbled Monday, even after the ad technology company announced stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings and a 10-for-1 stock split.

It recently traded at $543, down 17.9%, and has dropped 24% in the last three months.

The ad-buying services provider reported that revenue soared 36.8% to $219.8 million in the first quarter from last year, beating the FactSet analyst consensus of $216.9 million.

Profit slid to $22.6 million, or 45 cents a share, from $24.1 million, or 50 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings per share climbed to $1.41 from 90 cents, besting the analyst estimate of 80 cents.

Trade Desk predicted second-quarter revenue of between $259 million and $262 million, topping the analyst forecast of $253 million.

The 10-for-1 stock split will come as a dividend, to be distributed June 16 to shareholders of record on June 9.

Meanwhile, Trade Desk and ad agency titan Publicis PUBGY said last month they are collaborating on ways to target ads without using third-party cookies. The companies plan to combine their personalization-ID solutions.

“Trade Desk aims to build a large number of individual consumer profiles based on anonymized information such as email addresses that are scrambled to protect privacy,” Dow Jones reported.

In February, Trade Desk’s stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings report drew plaudits from analysts, including DA Davidson’s Tom White.

White upgraded the stock to buy from neutral while boosting his price target to $985 a share from $490.

“We significantly underestimated how the pandemic would catalyze a significant acceleration in a broader trend of both consumer and advertiser adoption of CTV," he said.