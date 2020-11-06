TheStreet
Trade Desk, HubSpot: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday

Modine Manufacturing, Trade Desk, Glu Mobile, Ubiquiti and HubSpot are five of the top stock gainers for Friday.
Stocks were falling Friday, as the U.S. added more jobs than expected in October, coronavirus cases were spiking, and the U.S. presidential election remained undecided.

Here are some of the five top stock gainers for Friday:

1. Modine Manufacturing | Percentage Increase 39%

Modine Manufacturing  (MOD) - Get Report was climbing after the vehicle parts maker beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings and revenue expectations. The company said it expects sequential revenue improvement in the third and fourth quarters. 

2. Trade Desk | Percentage Increase 26%

Trade Desk  (TTD) - Get Report jumped after the ad technology company received positive commentary from analysts following its earnings report. Susquehanna Financial Group analysts raised their price target to $925 from $600, maintaining a positive rating.

3. Glu Mobile | Percentage Increase 27%

Shares of Glu Mobile  (GLUU) - Get Report were climbing after the mobile game publisher beat analysts' third-quarter earnings and revenue expectations. Revenue totaled $158.5 million, up 48% from a year earlier. Bookings grew 22% to $147.3 million, lifted by a 13% increase in Growth Games.

4. Ubiquiti | Percentage Increase 20%

Ubiquiti  (UI) - Get Report rose after the networking technology company beat Wall Street's first-quarter earnings expectations. Revenue jumped 47% to $473.5 million. Net income was $157.1 million, up 59%, driven primarily by the revenue increase and wider gross margin.

5. HubSpot | Percentage Increase 16%

Shares of Hubspot  (HUBS) - Get Report climbed after the customer service software platform surpassed Wall Street's third-quarter earnings and revenue expectations. Revenue totaled $228.4 million, up 32% from a year ago. Total customers grew to 95,634, up 39% from the year-earlier quarter.

