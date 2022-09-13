Animal Lovers Are Going to Love This From Tractor Supply

It's never too late recognize and honor your loving pets.

The National Pet Appreciation Week was actually in June, but pet lovers can never get too much love from their furry, feathery or scaly friends. So, appreciate away.

The June event was promoted by Seresto, a flea and tick collar for dogs and cats, and Rescue Your Rescue, a software for pet rescue, sanctuary, or shelter organizations.

Tractor Supply (TSCO) , founded in 1938, is the largest retailer of its kind in the U.S., with a focus on servicing rural America. The Brentwood, Tenn., retailer has been a longtime supporter of pets and other animals and has worked on grants for Future Farmers of America FFA and 4-H in their Paper Clover scholarship fundraiser campaign.

Tractor Supply announced the return of its own Pet Appreciation Week or PAW on Sept. 6 to 11.

Tractor Supply

What’s Happened So Far?

Tractor Supply has just over 2,000 locations in the U.S. with 46,000 employees. The company provides life stock and pet supplies, which account for just under 50% of the retailer's sales. So, while its name suggests tractors or farm equipment, pets and animals are really a major part of its business.

Tractor Supply also partnered with area shelters and rescue organizations to host a national pet adoption day on Sept. 10. The company partnered with pet food maker Canidae to award more than $100,000 to area shelters. As part of this event, Tractor Supply teamed with Canidae, which strives to create sustainable good food for pets while concentrating on the health of the planet as well, for a contest that allows people to vote for their favorite shelter or rescue organization. There are four grants of $25,000 each that will be awarded to the winning organizations. Voting begins Oct. 10 and ends on Oct. 16.

The 501c3 types of organizations that will be considered for the contest include humane societies, all dog rescues, small animal rescues, animal sanctuaries, equine rescues, all cat rescues, mixed animal rescues and wildlife sanctuaries. Submissions were received between Sept. 6 to Sept. 11.

Tractor Supply has also teamed with Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation to host a Pet Supply Drive in all Tractor Supply locations across the nation. The Pet Supply Drive will collect food, toys, cleaning supplies, grooming accessories, and other pet accessories through Sept. 25. MuttNation was founded in 2009 by musical artist Miranda Lambert and her mother Bev Lambert to help as many dogs as possible find safe happy homes.

What's Still to Come

The Rescue Your Rescue Contest nomination submissions have all already been collected, but the voting is still to come Oct. 10-Oct. 16. Patrons are only allowed to vote for one rescue or sanctuary for the contest.

There is no purchase necessary to participate in voting for the Rescue Your Rescue Contest. Voting will only be on the top 25 nominations selected by the sponsor MuttNation and the contest administrator. The Top 4 who receive the most votes will be selected to be the winners. Any rescue or sanctuary who won previously within the last five years is ineligible for the contest.