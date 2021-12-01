Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
6 Biggest Money Challenges Facing Gen Z and Millennials
Publish date:

Toys R Us To Attempt Another Mall Comeback With New Flagship Store

After buying controlling interest in the company earlier this year, WHP Global is the latest to attempt to bring back the failed toy retailer.
Author:

Toys R Us, the toy chain whose 2017 bankruptcy is still heralded as a cautionary tale for big box retailers, is planning a comeback with the launch of a new flagship store in New Jersey.

WHP Global, the brand management company that recently acquired controlling interest in the Toys R Us brand, revealed on Wednesday that it is planning to open a brick-and-mortar location at the American Dream mall in New Jersey's Bergen County.

At two levels and 20,000 square feet, the store would open later this month and serve as the flagship location for the company's attempts to re-enter the shopping mall scene, the company announced in a release

In 2017, Toys R Us filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after years of declining sales and mounting debt.

In 2018, Tru Kids bought the brand in a liquidation sale and tried to revive the brand by partnering with chains like Target ( (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report) for a combined website and opening two stores in New Jersey and Texas in 2019. 

The pandemic eventually halted this comeback plan and the two stores closed after less than a year. 

After buying the brand from Tru Kids in 2021, WHP Global is the company that will attempt the latest comeback — the flagship store will feature a two-story slide, an ice cream counter as well as the familiar rows of toys and games.

As part of its plans to turn Toys R Us back into a successful retailer, WHP Global revamped its online presence and plans to open 400 shop-in-shop locations at participating Macy's ( (M) - Get Macy's Inc Report). The flagship store will work on extended hours for the rest of the holiday season. 

