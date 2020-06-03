Toyota to Offer 1,500 Special Edition '21 Corolla Hatchbacks

Toyota Motor (TM) - Get Report will offer 1,500 model year 2021 Corolla Hatchbacks in a supersonic red special edition.

The company on Tuesday unveiled the 2021 Corolla Hatchback and the new Corolla Hatchback Special Edition.

The 2021 Corolla Hatchback is scheduled to arrive at auto dealers late this summer. Pricing has not been announced.

Toyota said it planned to build 1,500 of the limited-edition cars, which will be fitted with a black-accented body kit and black 18-inch wheels.

The Special Edition Corollas, including the sports edition, come standard with an 8-inch touchscreen, six speakers, Wi-Fi connectivity, Siri Eyes Free, Bluetooth hands-free, and Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa capability.

Single-zone climate control, a leather-wrapped shift knob, and paddle shifters behind the steering wheel are also standard.

The Toyota Corolla has more cargo room available for 2021 at no extra cost.

On Monday, Toyota said its upcoming 2021 Rav4 Prime will start at $38,100 and arrive at dealers later in the summer. The Prime is the company's first plug-in electric version of the popular compact SUV.

The Prime will have 302 horsepower, will do zero to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds, and have a manufacturer-estimated 42 miles of driving range on battery power alone from a single charge.

Last month, Toyota went online to unveil the 2021 Toyota Sienna and 2021 Toyota Venza at a virtual press conference.

The redesigned all-hybrid Sienna was designed, engineered and assembled in the U.S., the company said. It is rated to tow as much as 3,500 pounds with a front design inspired by the Shinkansen Japanese Bullet Train.

Toyota's American depositary receipts at last check were trading up 1.2% at $127.95.