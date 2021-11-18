Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Toyota Recalls Some Camrys Due to Power Brake Problems

Toyota will recall some models of sedan Camry over premature wear and tear of specific components in its power brake assist.
Japanese automaker Toyota  (TM) - Get Toyota Motor Corp. Sponsored ADR Report on Thursday recalled 227,400 models of its mid-size hybrid sedan Camry in the U.S. due to an issue with its "power brake assist," the company said.

Some specific components in the power brake assist "can prematurely wear and could lead to a sudden loss of power braking assist" increasing the risk of a crash, the company said.

The involved vehicles are some 2018 and 2019 models of the Camry, the company added.

Models with non-power assisted braking will remain functional, the company clarified.

U.S.-listed shares of Toyota edged 0.67% lower to $184.96.

For all involved vehicles, Toyota dealers will inspect the vacuum pump and repair or replace it for free , the company said.

Owners of affected vehicles will be notified by mid-January 2022.

