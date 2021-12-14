Toyota Boosts 2030 EV-Sales Target, Wants Lexus Brand All-Electric

Toyota now expects to sell 3.5 million EVs by 2030, up from a previous target of 2 million.

Toyota Motor (TM) - Get Toyota Motor Corp. Report is stepping up its commitment to selling electric vehicles, shifting its global sales target to 3.5 million by 2030 from a target set in May of 2 million.

And the company said it wanted all models in its upscale Lexus brand to be electric by 2030 in the U.S., China and Europe, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Toyota President Aiko Toyoda says the shift results from the November climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and President Joe Biden's executive order increasing the U.S. electric-vehicle target.

“Each country made their announcements and made clear the energy policies they had,” Toyoda said, according to the Journal.

Toyoda has been slower than his counterparts in adopting an EV-first stance, questioning whether consumers really had the appetite for the vehicles, the Journal reported.

He has questioned whether batter-powered cars are as environmentally benign as gas-electric hybrid vehicles since fossil fuels generate much of the world's battery power.

The executive has also said that a quick shift to EVs could be catastrophic for the network of suppliers for traditional internal combustion vehicles.

Despite his misgivings, Toyota has also been preparing for an electric future here in the U.S.

In November, the company said it planned to build a $1.29 billion battery plant in North Carolina.

The new plant will be located in Liberty, near Greensboro, N.C., and is slated to come online in 2025.

The move is expected to create 1,750 new jobs, with an expected average yearly salary of $62,000. Randolph County, where Liberty is located, has an average annual salary of just under $38,000, according to local news media.