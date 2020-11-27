6 Top Stocks Under $10 This Past Week: Fuel Tech Rises

The best-performing stocks under $10 include industrial firm Fuel Tech, electric vehicle company Kaixin Auto and Chinese e-commerce platform Yunji among others.

Stocks were rising Friday in lighter-than-normal volume following the Thanksgiving holiday.

U.S. stock markets will close at 1 p.m. ET on Friday and bond markets will close an hour later.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 127 points, or 0.43%, to 30,000, the S&P gained 0.35% and the Nasdaq rose 0.64% and traded at an intraday high.

Are you looking to invest in stocks under $10? TheStreet's Stocks Under $10 provides investment advice, including buy and sell trading recommendations for stocks under $10 to help you make money in this market.

Here are the best stocks under a $10 share price by their performance in percentage change in the last five sessions of trading. The stocks selected must be less than a $10 share price at the time of publishing.

1. Fuel Tech FTEK | Increased +365.77% | Price $5.04

Fuel Tech (FTEK) - Get Report provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide.

2. DPW Holdings DPW | Increased +236.46% | Price $6.12

DPW Holdings (DPW) - Get Report surged after the tech investor said that one of its holdings is trying to place electric-vehicle chargers at fast-food restaurants. The company said it's Coolisys Technologies “has established a program targeting both national and regional fast-food franchisees to install the ACECool electric-vehicle chargers as a part of a revenue-sharing program."

3. Englobal Corp ENG | Increased +138.46% | Price $2.47

Englobal (ENG) - Get Report provides engineering services and systems to the petroleum refining, petrochemical, pipeline, production, and process industries throughout the United States and internationally. The company's stock was rising after it posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings in November.

4. Kaixin Auto Holdings KXIN | Increased +136.07% | Price $7.17

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) - Get Report is another electric vehicle company riding the halo effect among other EVs in the space.

5. Ideanomics Inc IDEX | Increased +134.16% | Price $2.79

Shares of Ideanomics (IDEX) - Get Report leaped after the company said it was investing another $1.3 million into the electric-tractor company Solectrac. Last month, the company acquired 14.7% of Solectrac, Inc. for $1.3 million. This recent investment increases Ideanomics' ownership to 24%.

6. Yunji Inc YJ | Increased +116.71% | Price $4.05

Yunji (YJ) - Get Report operates a social e-commerce platform in China. It offers a range of categories, households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, and apparel.

None of these stocks is a key holding in TheStreet's Stocks Under $10. Want to be alerted before the Stocks Under $10 buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Christopher Versace and Stephen "Sarge" Guilfoyle now.