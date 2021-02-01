Most Heavily Shorted Stocks by Short Interest: GameStop, Gogo

Here are the stocks in the market with the highest short interest including Virgin Galactic, AMC, fuboTV, Gogo, Beyond Meat, SunPower, and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Futures are rising Monday morning as anxiety about the volatility in certain retail stocks has subsided.

GameStop is down over 6% in pre-market trading Monday. AMC is up over 12% in pre-market trading as the entertainment company looks to cash in on the recent rally.

Here are some of the most shorted stocks as of Jan. 29 by their short interest.



1. GameStop | Short Interest 121.07%

TheStreet looked at what's next for GameStop Sunday after WallStreetBets carried GameStop to one of the highest rising stocks this past week.

2. Dillards | Short Interest 94.93%

Dillards (DDS) - Get Report is another favorite for the WallStreetBets subreddit and is trending down Monday morning at the open.

3. AMC Entertainment | Short Interest 78.97%

AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report is looking to raise even more capital through yet another stock sale as it seeks to take advantage of this week’s Reddit-fueled share-price rally.

4. Virgin Galactic | Short Interest 71.95%

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) - Get Report received a downgrade this past month but was one of the top stocks to rise this past week.

5. fuboTV | Short Interest 71.91%

Cramer discussed the streaming services sector on Mad Money but he saw no reason to get excited about fuboTV (FUBO) - Get Report.

6. Bed Bath & Beyond | Short Interest 65.48%

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Report was the subject of a rare double downgrade by analysts at Raymond James.

7. Ligand Pharmaceuticals | Short Interest 64.88%

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) - Get Report is the most shorted biotech name in the stock market. The stock is up over 24% in the past week.

8. National Beverage Corp. | Short Interest 62.62%

National Beverage (FIZZ) - Get Report is up over 78% in 2021 and joined the short squeeze madness that we saw to begin the year.

9. SunPower | Short Interest 57.49%

SunPower (SPWR) - Get Report is rising after President Biden's climate change orders that will benefit companies in the solar sector.

10. Tanger Factory Outlet | Short Interest 52.41%

Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) - Get Report announced that it's bringing back its dividend.

11. GSX Techedu | Short Interest 50.32%

GSX Techedu (GSX) - Get Report entered oversold territory in early Jan. GSX Techedu received a downgrade by Goldman Sachs this past week.

12. Tootsie Roll | Short Interest 45.91%

Tootsie Roll (TR) - Get Report was one of the stocks that got caught up in the WallStreetBets leaders.

13. Gogo | Short Interest 43.95%

In Dec., Real Money columnist James DePorre talked about why he is buying shares of Gogo (GOGO) - Get Report. Gogo could

14. Accelerated Diagnostics | Short Interest 43.08%

Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) - Get Report received an upgrade from Piper Sandler this past month.

15. Beyond Meat | Short Interest 42.89%

Jim Cramer said the PepsiCo deal is Beyond Meat's big win. Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Report was one of the top gainers on Tuesday.

All stock short interests and rankings were pulled from FactSet.