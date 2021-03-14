Top Earnings to Watch This Week: FedEx, Dollar General, Nike

In a slow week for earnings reports, FedEx and Nike lead the list.

Earnings reports remain in a lull, but several names of note are slated to present their latest financials.

Here’s a look at five key reports in the week ahead.

Lennar

Lennar Corp. (LEN) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $541.7 million, or $1.71 a share, on sales of $5.1 billion before the market opens on Tuesday, based on a FactSet survey of 18 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $1.27 a share on sales of $4.5 billion. It reported net income of $667.7 million.

The company offered guidance of $1.64 - $1.74 a share on Dec. 17. Shares have risen 13.8% since then.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $713.8 million, or $2.26 a share, on sales of $6.3 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $25.7 billion.

Accenture

Accenture Plc. (ACN) - Get Report is expected to report net income of $1.2 billion, or $1.89 a share, on sales of $11.8 billion before the market opens on Thursday, based on a FactSet survey of 24 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $1.91 a share on sales of $11.1 billion. It reported net income of $1.4 billion.

The stock has risen 0.7% since the company last reported earnings on Dec. 17.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting net income of $1.4 billion, or $2.16 a share, on sales of $12.2 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $47.9 billion.

Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. (DG) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $664.7 million, or $2.72 a share, on sales of $8.3 billion before the market opens on Thursday, based on a FactSet survey of 24 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $2.10 a share on sales of $7.2 billion. It reported net income of $365.6 million.

The stock has fallen 11.6% since the company last reported earnings on Dec. 3.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting net income of $524.2 million, or $2.20 a share, on sales of $8.1 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $33.6 billion.

FedEx

FedEx Corporation (FDX) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $858.2 million, or $3.31 a share, on sales of $19.9 billion after the market closes on Thursday, based on a FactSet survey of 22 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $1.41 a share on sales of $17.5 billion. It reported net income of $559 million.

The stock has fallen 8.1% since the company last reported earnings on Dec. 17.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $1.2 billion, or $4.62 a share, on sales of $19.7 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $79.9 billion.

NIKE

NIKE, Inc. (NKE) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $1.2 billion, or 76 cents a share, on sales of $11 billion after the market closes on Thursday, based on a FactSet survey of 27 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of 53 cents a share on sales of $10.1 billion. It reported net income of $1.1 billion.

The stock has risen 2.9% since the company last reported earnings on Dec. 18.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $1 billion, or 52 cents a share, on sales of $10.3 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $43.3 billion.

On Wall Street Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose but the Nasdaq slumped as Treasury yields jumped to the highest level in more than a year, a day after optimism over the $1.9 trillion U.S. pandemic relief package sent equities to record highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 240 points, or 0.74%, to 32,725, and set an intraday record high. The S&P 500 slipped 0.05% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 0.77%.

