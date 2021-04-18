Top Earnings to Watch This Week: Coca-Cola, J&J, Netflix

Earnings season gathers steam with more than 15% of S&P 500 set to report

First-quarter earnings season is gathering speed this week with more than 15% of companies in the S&P 500 set to report financial results.

Here’s a look at some of the most notable reports coming in the days ahead.

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Company (KO) - Get Report is expected to report net income of $2.2 billion, or 50 cents a share, on sales of $8.7 billion before the market opens on Monday, based on a FactSet survey of 20 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of 51 cents a share on sales of $8.6 billion. It reported net income of $2 billion.

The stock has risen 7.5% since the company last reported earnings on Feb. 10.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting net income of $2.4 billion, or 56 cents a share, on sales of $9.2 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $36.8 billion.

Coca-Cola is reportedly considering exiting its African bottling business.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report is expected to report net income of $6.2 billion, or $2.34 a share, on sales of $22 billion before the market opens on Tuesday, based on a FactSet survey of 15 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $2.30 a share on sales of $20.7 billion. It reported net income of $4 billion.

The stock has fallen 5.9% since the company last reported earnings on Jan. 26.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting net income of $6.2 billion, or $2.31 a share, on sales of $22.4 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $92.2 billion.

Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine has been paused in the U.S. to allow time to gather information on the risk of blood clots in rare cases. The White House said the pause will not prevent the U.S. from reaching its vaccination goals.

Netflix

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $1.4 billion, or $2.97 a share, on sales of $7.1 billion after the market closes on Tuesday, based on a FactSet survey of 37 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $1.57 a share on sales of $5.8 billion. It reported net income of $587 million.

The stock has risen 9.5% since the company last reported earnings on Jan. 19.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $1.3 billion, or $2.69 a share, on sales of $7.4 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $30 billion.

Netflix is dominating this year's awards nominations with its Hollywood drama "Mank."

Intel

Intel Corp. (INTC) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $4.7 billion, or $1.14 a share, on sales of $17.8 billion after the market closes on Thursday, based on a FactSet survey of 37 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $1.45 a share on sales of $19.8 billion. It reported net income of $6.9 billion.

The stock has risen 4.1% since the company last reported earnings on Jan. 21.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $4.4 billion, or $1.09 a share, on sales of $17.5 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $72.1 billion.

Last month, Intel said it would beat its previous guidance for the quarter.

Honeywell

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $1.3 billion, or $1.80 a share, on sales of $8.1 billion before the market opens on Friday, based on a FactSet survey of 20 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $2.21 a share on sales of $8.5 billion. It reported net income of $1.6 billion.

The stock has risen 17.6% since the company last reported earnings on Jan. 29.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $1.3 billion, or $1.86 a share, on sales of $8.3 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $34.3 billion.

Honeywell International is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club.

Honeywell was recently upgraded at Deutsche Bank.