Top Earnings To Watch This Week: Amazon and Alphabet

Earnings season is in high gear with more than 100 S&P 500 components set to report.

A blizzard of earnings is set to hit Wall Street this week with more than 20% of S&P 500 companies set to report their latest financial results.

Here’s a look at what to expect from some of the more noteworthy names

McKesson

McKesson Corporation (MCK) - Get Report is expected to report a net income of $664.7 million, or $4.14 a share, on sales of $61.8 billion after the market closes on Tuesday, based on a FactSet survey of 12 analysts.

In the same period a year ago the company posted earnings of $3.81 a share on sales of $59.2 billion. It reported a loss of 729 million.

The stock has risen 9% since the company last reported earnings on Nov. 3.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting a net income of $745.4 million, or $4.65 a share, on sales of $61.1 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $239.2 billion.

Amazon

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $5.5 billion, or $7.17 a share, on sales of $119.7 billion after the market closes on Tuesday, based on a FactSet survey of 43 analysts.

In the same period a year ago the company posted earnings of $6.47 a share on sales of $87.4 billion. It reported a net income of $2.1 billion.

The stock has fallen 0.2% since the company last reported earnings on Oct. 29.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $6.2 billion, or $8.96 a share, on sales of $95.8 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $380 billion.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) - Get Report is expected to report net income of $3 billion, or 51 cents a share, on sales of $12 billion before the market opens on Tuesday, based on a FactSet survey of 16 analysts.

In the same period a year ago the company posted earnings of 55 cents a share on sales of $12.7 billion. It reported a net income of $7.7 billion.

The stock has risen 1.3% since the company last reported earnings on Oct. 27.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting net income of $4.6 billion, or 78 cents a share, on sales of $12.5 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $48.7 billion.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $11.8 billion, or $15.68 a share, on sales of $52.9 billion after the market closes on Tuesday, based on a FactSet survey of 35 analysts.

In the same period a year ago the company posted earnings of $15.35 a share on sales of $46.1 billion. It reported a net income of $7.1 billion.

The stock has risen 17.4% since the company last reported earnings on Oct. 29.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $10.3 billion, or $13.57 a share, on sales of $48.2 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $178.6 billion.

Clorox

Clorox Company (CLX) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $217.3 million, or $1.77 a share, on sales of $1.7 billion before the market opens on Thursday, based on a FactSet survey of 15 analysts.

In the same period a year ago the company posted earnings of $1.46 a share on sales of $1.4 billion. It reported a net income of $203 million.

The stock has fallen 3% since the company last reported earnings on Nov. 2.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $194.2 million, or $1.51 a share, on sales of $1.8 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $7.3 billion.