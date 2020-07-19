Top Earnings This Week: Microsoft, Hershey, Chipotle and More

Second-quarter earnings season gears up with 16% of S&P 500 companies set to post numbers.

Financial results from Microsoft, Hershey, Chipotle and more than 75 other S&P 500 companies are due in the week ahead as earnings season kicks into high gear.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $10.6 billion, or $1.38 a share, on sales of $36.4 billion after the market closes on Wednesday, based on a FactSet survey of 30 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $1.37 a share on sales of $33.7 billion. It reported net income of $8.8 billion.

The stock has risen 14.9% since the company last reported earnings on April 29.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $11.2 billion, or $1.46 a share, on sales of $35.8 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $141.3 billion.

Hershey

Hershey Co. (HSY) - Get Report is expected to report net income of $236.5 million, or $1.12 a share, on sales of $1.7 billion before the market opens on Thursday, based on a FactSet survey of 17 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $1.31 a share on sales of $1.8 billion. It reported net income of $304.4 million.

The stock has fallen 1.8% since the company last reported earnings on Apr. 23.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting net income of $343.7 million, or $1.64 a share, on sales of $2.1 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $8 billion.

Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $7.8 million, or 23 cents a share, on sales of $1.3 billion after the market closes on Wednesday, based on a FactSet survey of 32 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $3.99 a share on sales of $1.4 billion. It reported net income of $88.1 million.

The stock has risen 43.6% since the company last reported earnings on April 21.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $79.7 million, or $2.79 a share, on sales of $1.5 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $5.7 billion.

Technology

Among notable tech firms reporting in the week ahead:

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) - Get Report is expected to report net income of $1.9 billion, or $2.08 a share, on sales of $17.4 billion after the market closes on Monday, based on a FactSet survey of 16 analysts.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) - Get Report is expected to report net income of $144.6 million, or 52 cents a share, on sales of $591.1 million after the market closes on Monday, based on a FactSet survey of 14 analysts.

Texas Instruments (TXN) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $853 million, or 87 cents a share, on sales of $2.9 billion after the market closes on Tuesday, based on a FactSet survey of 27 analysts.

VeriSign (VRSN) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $151 million, or $1.32 a share, on sales of $312.6 million after the market close on Thursday, based on a FactSet survey of 2 analysts.

Intel Corp. (INTC) - Get Report is expected to report net income of $4.8 billion, or $1.11 a share, on sales of $18.5 billion after the market closes on Thursday, based on a FactSet survey of 37 analysts.

Citrix Systems (CTXS) - Get Report is expected to report net income of $156.2 million, or $1.23 a share, on sales of $769.1 million after the market closes on Thursday, based on a FactSet survey of 16 analysts.

Airlines

Among airline companies reporting in the week ahead:

United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report is expected to report a loss of $2.43 billion, or $8.96 a share, on sales of $1.3 billion after the market close on Tuesday, based on a FactSet survey of 17 analysts.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Report is expected to report a loss of $1.56 billion, or $2.72 a share, on sales of $930.3 million before the market opens on Thursday, based on a FactSet survey of 17 analysts.

Alaska Air Group (ALK) - Get Report is expected to report a loss of $464.8 million, or $3.79 a share, on sales of $349.2 million after the market closes on Thursday, based on a FactSet survey of 14 analysts.

American Airlines Group (AAL) - Get Report is expected to report a loss of $3328 million, or $7.70 a share, on sales of $1.4 billion before the market opens on Thursday, based on a FactSet survey of 17 analysts.