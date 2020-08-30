Top Earnings Next Week: Broadcom, H&R Block, Cooper and more

Second-quarter earnings season winds down next week, with just five S&P 500 constituents slated to report.

Starting the week is Brown-Forman Corp. (BF.B) - Get Report, maker of Jack Daniels and other alcoholic beverages. The company is expected to report adjusted net income of $154.7 million, or 30 cents a share, on sales of $689.7 million Tuesday before the market opens, based on a FactSet survey of 15 analysts.

The stock has risen 5.2% since the company last reported earnings on June 9.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $251.5 million, or 51 cents a share, on sales of $938.6 million. For the year, analysts project revenue of $3.3 billion.

H&R Block

H&R Block (HRB) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $60.3 million, or 51 cents a share, on sales of $628.3 million after the market closes on Tuesday, based on a FactSet survey of 9 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted a loss of 72 cents a share on sales of $150.4 million. It reported net income of $884.2 million.

The stock has fallen 18.2% since the company last reported earnings on June 16. In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting a loss of $179.9 million, or 94 cents a share, on sales of $162.6 million.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $3.6 billion.

Broadcom

Broadcom (AVGO) - Get Report is expected to report net income of $2.4 billion, or $5.24 a share, on sales of $5.8 billion Wednesday after the market close, based on a FactSet survey of 28 analysts.



In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $5.16 a share on sales of $5.5 billion. It reported net income of $693 million.

The stock has risen 6.6% since the company last reported earnings on June 4. In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting net income of $2.6 billion, or $5.82 a share, on sales of $6.2 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $23.6 billion. Broadcom is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club.

PVH

PVH Corp. (PVH) - Get Report is expected to report a loss of $161.2 million, or $2.52 a share, on sales of $1.2 billion after the market closes on Wednesday, based on a FactSet survey of 20 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $2.10 a share on sales of $2.4 billion. It reported net income of $82 million.

The stock has fallen 3.2% since the company last reported earnings on June 11. In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting net income of $117.9 million, or $1.55 a share, on sales of $2.2 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $7.2 billion.



Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies (COO) - Get Report is expected to report net income of $79.2 million, or $1.51 a share, on sales of $535.4 million after the market closes on Thursday, based on a FactSet survey of 12 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $3.23 a share on sales of $679.4 million. It reported net income of $122.4 million.

The stock has fallen 2.7% since the company last reported earnings on June 4. In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting net income of $141.3 million, or $2.82 a share, on sales of $663.2 million.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $2.4 billion.

