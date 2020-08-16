Top Earnings in the Week Ahead: Walmart, Home Depot and Nvidia

Retailers among the most notable names set to report as earnings season winds down.

Financial results from Walmart (WMT) - Get Report, Home Depot (HD) - Get Report and Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report top the list of expected reports in the week ahead on Wall Street.

Walmart

Walmart Inc. is expected to report adjusted net income of $3.6 billion, or $1.25 a share, on sales of $135.4 billion before the market opens on Tuesday, based on a FactSet survey of 29 analysts.

In the same period a year ago the company posted earnings of $1.27 a share on sales of $130.4 billion. It reported net income of $3.8 billion.

The stock has risen 5.5% since the company last reported earnings on May. 19.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $3.3 billion, or $1.15 a share, on sales of $131.7 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $547.3 billion.



Home Depot

Home Depot, Inc. is expected to report adjusted net income of $4 billion, or $3.64 a share, on sales of $34.3 billion before the market opens on Tuesday, based on a FactSet survey of 28 analysts.

In the same period a year ago the company posted earnings of $3.17 a share on sales of $30.8 billion. It reported net income of $2.5 billion.

The stock has risen 18.3% since the company last reported earnings on May. 19.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $2.9 billion, or $2.64 a share, on sales of $28.7 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $118.2 billion.





Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $2.2 billion, or $2.87 a share, on sales of $24.1 billion before the market opens on Wednesday, based on a FactSet survey of 26 analysts.

In the same period a year ago the company posted earnings of $2.15 a share on sales of $21 billion. It reported net income of $1 billion.

The stock has risen 33.1% since the company last reported earnings on May. 20.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $1.2 billion, or $1.54 a share, on sales of $18.4 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $78.8 billion.





Nvidia

Nvidia Corp. is expected to report adjusted net income of $1.2 billion, or $1.98 a share, on sales of $3.7 billion after the market closes on Wednesday, based on a FactSet survey of 34 analysts.

In the same period a year ago the company posted earnings of $1.24 a share on sales of $2.6 billion. It reported net income of $394 million.

The stock has risen 30.4% since the company last reported earnings on May. 21.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $1.3 billion, or $2.20 a share, on sales of $4 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $14.7 billion.

Estee Lauder

Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) - Get Report is expected to report a loss of $77.2 million, or 15 cents a share, on sales of $2.4 billion before the market opens on Thursday, based on a FactSet survey of 21 analysts.

In the same period a year ago the company posted earnings of 70 cents a share on sales of $3.6 billion. It reported net income of $555 million.

The stock has risen 23.7% since the company last reported earnings on May. 1.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting net income of $430 million, or $1.27 a share, on sales of $3.4 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $14.3 billion.

