Stocks rose Monday, with the S&P 500 reaching an all-time intraday high, after U.S. regulators issued full approval for Pfizer's (PFE) - Get Report coronavirus vaccine.

Here are some of the top gainers for Monday:

1. Pfizer | Increase 2.9%

Pfizer shares surged after the U.S. Food & Drug Administration issued its formal approval for the drugmaker's coronavirus vaccine in a move that marks the agency's first full authorization since granting emergency use permission late last year.

2. Trillium | Increase 189%

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) - Get Report skyrocketed after Pfizer said it would buy the company in a deal that values the immuno-oncology specialists at around $2.3 billion. Pfizer invested $25 million into Trillium last year.

3. NextGen Acquisition | Increase 1.9%

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NGCA) - Get Report shares rose after Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit said it will go public through a merger with the special purpose acquisition company. The deal values Virgin Orbit at about $3.2 billion. Boeing (BA) - Get Report has committed to investing in the satellite-launching startup.

4. Exxon Mobil | Increase 4.2%

Shares of Exxon Mobil (XOM) - Get Report climbed after the energy giant said it planned to resume talks with the Papua New Guinea government on the P'nyang natural gas project nearly two years after their negotiations halted. The talks tied to a $13 billion expansion of the country's liquefied natural gas exports fell apart with the government saying Exxon was unwilling to negotiate on the country’s terms, Reuters reported.

5. Vivos Therapeutics | Increase 46%

Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS) - Get Report shares soared after the medical-technology provider garnered FDA clearance for a device to treat sleep apnea. More than 1 billion people globally and 54 million Americans suffer from sleep apnea, and 80% are undiagnosed, Vivos said.

