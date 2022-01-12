Here Are Top-5 NFT Sales of the Week

Bored Apes dominate the top-5, but a CryptoPunk last sold in November remains the top selling piece.

Non-fungible tokens are all the rage right now as investors pour money into the relatively new space amid what some see as an overvalued stock market and falling bond yields.

Here are the top 5 NFT's based on sales over the past week, according to Nonfungible.com.

CryptoPunks

The CryptoPunks NFT was sold for $3.08 million, or 900 ETH, six days ago. The latest selling price is 60 times the $53,626 the piece sold for a little over a year ago.

Bored Ape #1837

This Bored Ape changed hands for the sixth time in six months in November, selling for $1.57 million. That sale price is still the second highest NFT transaction.

Bored Ape #1401

This Ape is also bored, but sports a diamond grill grin and features a beanie. The piece sold for a third time earlier this week, selling for $1.24 million, 400 ETH.

Bored Ape #23

This Ape is also bored, but has a bored pipe and its fur is trippy. The aquamarine background is also sharp. This piece sold for $886,253 four days ago after first being sold for $5,583 in May.

Fidenza #893

I'll let the artist describe his own work on this one.

"Fidenza is by far my most versatile algorithm to date. Although the program stays focused on structured curves and blocks, the varieties of scale, organization, texture, and color usage it can employ create a wide array of generative possibilities."

This piece sold for $878,000 a week ago after first being sold for $4,178 in June.