Tobacco Stocks Drop on FDA's Plan to Ban Menthol Cigarettes

Shares of tobacco stocks fell Thursday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it would propose a ban on the sale of menthol cigarettes.

At last check, shares of Altria (MO) - Get Report dropped 1.2% to $46.61 and U.S-listed shares of British American Tobacco (BTI) - Get Report fell 1.9% to $36.92.

Two stocks have wavered in Thursday trading. Imperial Brands (IMBBY) at last check ticked up 0.2% to $20.64. Philip Morris (PM) - Get Report was 0.5% higher at $94.62.

Altria produces Marlboro Menthol. Imperial Brands markets Kool.

A decade ago the FDA determined that removing menthol would improve public health, but it never acted on the finding, Bloomberg reported. That lack of action prompted the African American Tobacco Control Leadership Council to sue the agency, the news service reported.

“With these actions, the FDA will help significantly reduce” the numbers of youths who start smoking, increase the chances that current smokers will stop, “and address health disparities” in “communities of color, low-income populations, and LGBTQ+ individuals, all of whom are far more likely to use these tobacco products,” Janet Woodcock, a physician who is acting FDA commissioner, said in a statement.

Altria Chief Executive Billy Gifford, quoted by Bloomberg from the company's earnings-report conference call, said, “We don’t think prohibition works.” The company has said banning flavors would prompt smokers to switch to regular cigarettes or black-market ones, the news service reported.

Menthol creates a cooling sensation in the throat, making it easier to inhale the smoke and nicotine.

The FDA said it is “working toward issuing proposed product standards within the next year to ban menthol” as a flavor in cigarettes and to ban all flavors, including menthol, in cigars.

The aim is to "significantly reduce disease and death" from using these two products.

The FDA said it was working "expeditiously." its next step will be to publish proposed rules in the Federal Register, enabling the public to comment on the plan.

Last week tobacco stocks took a hit over a reported U.S. government plan to severely limit nicotine levels in cigarettes.

Separately, Marlboro parent Altria reported a decline in first-quarter earnings on a 5.1% fall in revenue as cigarette shipments dropped.