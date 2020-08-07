T-Mobile Says It's Overtaken AT&T for No. 2 Carrier Spot

T-Mobile added 1.245 million customers in the second quarter, bringing its total to 98.3 million following its merger with Sprint. But AT&T disputed the claim it had been surpassed.

T-Mobile (TMUS) - Get Report says that it has overtaken AT&T (T) - Get Report as the country's second most popular telecom carrier, a declaration that AT&T has challenged with a different set of numbers.

T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said that surpassing AT&T was a "huge milestone" in a statement highlighting the company's subscription numbers for the first time since its merger with Sprint on April 1.

T-Mobile added 1,245,000 customers in the second quarter, bringing its total number of customers to 98.3 million, excluding wholesale subscribers on other brands that use its network, but including wireless hot spot users. AT&T recently reported having 92.9 million prepaid and postpaid customers, not including wholesale subscribers nor non-phone device users.

However, AT&T provided Fox Business with its own numbers calling into question T-Mobile's declaration of victory. AT&T noted that in addition to its 92.9 million branded subscribers, it served 71.8 million connected devices, bringing its total to more than 160 million subscribers.

To celebrate its stated victory, T-Mobile announced that it is offering a limited time discount on group subscriptions.

Verizon (VZ) - Get Report remains the undisputed top dog among U.S. carriers with 119.9 million subscribers, but T-Mobile has its sights set on Verizon also.

"Now we’re setting our sights on #1 -- in customer choice and customers’ hearts -- and we’ll get there by doing ONLY what the Un-carrier can do: offering customers the most advanced 5G network," the company said.

AT&T reported a net loss of 151,000 postpaid customers in the second quarter, with 338,000 accrued disconnects for which AT&T continues to provide service in its Keep America Connected programs.

On Thursday after the close, T-Mobile reported a profit of $110 million for its second quarter while also reporting a year over year overall revenue increase of $17.7 billion thanks to its merger with Sprint.

T-Mobile shares were up nearly 8% to $116.51 in early morning trading on Friday.