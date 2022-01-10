Skip to main content
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
3 Stocks to Watch This Month
3 Stocks to Watch This Month

T-Mobile Buys Octopus, Ad Network Focused on Uber, Lyft, Ride-Sharing

T-Mobile acquired Octopus Interactive, a national network of interactive video screens in the vehicles of ride-share providers like Uber and Lyft.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

T-Mobile,  (TMUS) - Get T-Mobile US, Inc. Report expanding its marketing-solutions business, said on Monday that it acquired Octopus Interactive, a national network of interactive video screens in the vehicles of ride-share providers like Uber  (UBER) - Get Uber Technologies, Inc. Report and Lyft.  (LYFT) - Get Lyft, Inc. Class A Report

Terms weren't disclosed.

T-Mobile said the Octopus system enables brand advertisers to target consumers in particular geographic areas. 

The content delivered to riders includes interactive games, prizes, premium video and infotainment, with ads interspersed.

The deal enables the T-Mobile marketing-solutions group to connect "with big brands, like current Octopus clients Audible, Fox Entertainment" and more.

Another client of Octopus is the San Francisco streaming-television provider Philo.

TheStreet Recommends

That company's head of brands and creative strategy, Matt Stein, said in a statement that his company had seen "engagement rates over 3.5% and QR codes convert extremely well giving the captive ride-share environment."

Advertisers working through the Octopus network can reach a younger and affluent viewership, T-Mobile said in a statement. Nearly 80% of ride-share riders are between ages 18 and 49, and ride-share riders’ average household income exceeds $130K, T-Mobile says.

Drivers who take at least 100 rides a month and use the Octopus network earn money from riders who engage. Octopus on its website says that riders who don't want to watch can close the screens.

T-Mobile declined to disclose the annual revenue at Octopus.

And T-Mobile said that going forward the devices that drivers use on the ride-share network will be powered by the Bellevue, Wash., company's wireless network.

T-Mobile said, quoting the Out-of-Home Advertising Association of America, that U.S. ad spending through out-of-home media increased nearly 40% in second-quarter 2021. Digital out-of-home media in that period grew almost 80%.

Federal Reserve System Lead
INVESTING

Goldman Sachs Predicts Four Fed Rate Hikes in 2022

Venture Capital Funding Surges 49% as Tech Innovation Piques Investor Interest
INVESTING

SEC Reportedly Seeks to Make Big Private Firms Disclose More Data

Pfizer Lead
MARKETS
PFEBEAM

Beam Therapeutics Stock Active After $1.35 Billion Pfizer Drug Development Deal

Starting-a-Business-Business-Plan_featured_600x440
Sponsored Story

How to Write a Business Plan With Examples

T2 Zynga Merger Lead
MARKETS
TTWOZNGA

Zynga Stock Soars After $12.7 Billion Takeover Bid From Take-Two Interactive

intel (4)
INVESTING
INTCTSLA

Intel Blasted on Social Media Over China

Turbotax Webinar 0305 10 Cryptocurrency Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY
GME

Cryptocurrency Price Check: 'Don't Count the Bulls Out Just Yet'

Hybrid Car Factory Lead
INVESTING
TSLANIOGM

Forget EVs, These Are the Real Winners In The U.S. Auto Market