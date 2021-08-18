August 18, 2021
TJX Rises as Earnings Beat Estimates on HomeGoods Sales

TJX second-quarter earnings beat estimates and the CEO sees opportunities to build market share.
Shares of retailer TJX (TJX) - Get Report ticked higher after its fiscal-second-quarter results came in ahead of analyst estimates on particular strength in its HomeGoods division. 

And looking ahead, "sales are very strong to start the third quarter of fiscal 2022, with overall open-only comparable-store sales up mid-teens over" the prepandemic third quarter of fiscal 2020, TJX said.

For the second quarter ended July 31 the Framingham, Mass., company reported earnings of 64 cents a share on revenue of $12.08 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting the company to report earnings of 59 cents a share on revenue of $11 billion. 

"We see numerous opportunities to continue to gain market share and improve our profitability in the medium to longer term," Chief Executive Ernie Herrman said in a statement. 

TJX shares at last check were up 0.6% at $69.55. The stock touched a 52-week high $74.65 on May 10.

2 Pharma Stocks That Have the Cash to Take Risk: Real Money

"The performance of our home businesses across all of our divisions continued to be phenomenal, and apparel continued to trend higher," Herrman said. 

In the fiscal second quarter the company's HomeGoods brand saw the biggest jump in comparable-store sales, rising 36% year over year to $2.08 billion. Overall, comparable sales rose 20% at TJX. 

The company estimates that temporary store closures, primarily in Canada, Europe and Australia, hurt sales by $300 million to $350 million. 

TJX International comparable sales increased 12% year over year. 

The company added $250 million to its buyback plan and now expects to buy back $1.25 billion to $1.5 billion in fiscal 2022. 

