TJ Maxx Parent Rises on Earnings, Increases Dividend

Shares of TJ Maxx parent TJX Companies rose after the company reported earnings that beat analyst expectations.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of TJX Companies  (TJX) - Get Report rose Wednesday after the TJ Maxx, Marshalls parent posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and raised its dividend 13%. 

Shares of the Framingham, Mass. company rose 3.53% to $63.30 at the last check.

The department store corporation posted earnings of $866.6 million, or 71 cents a share, up 4.63% from $828.2 million, or 68 cents in the year-ago period.

For the quarter that ended Oct. 31, revenue declined 3.25% to $10.1 billion from $10.4 billion in the year-ago period. These numbers reflect open-only same-store sales across Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International.

The new quarterly dividend of 26 cents a share is payable in March 2021 to holders of record in Dec. 2020.

A survey of analysts by FactSet produced consensus estimates of GAAP earnings of 43 cents a share, or an adjusted 40 cents, on revenue of $9.38 billion. Same-store sales were estimated at a drop of 11.2%.

"All of our divisions drove sales above our plans, and our home, beauty, and activewear businesses outperformed at Marmaxx, TJX Canada, and TJX International," said Chief Executive Ernie Herman.

TJX also announced it will launch Homegoods.com later next year.

TJX has 470 stores that are temporarily closed due to local government mandates in response to the COVID-19 global pandemic. The majority of these stores are located in Europe. The company’s tkmaxx.com e-commerce business in the UK remains open. 

TJX's inventory dropped to $5 billion compared to $6.3 billion at the end of the third quarter last year.

The company did not provide a future outlook due to the uncertainty caused by Covid-19.

