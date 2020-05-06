TiVo Launches $50 Stream 4K Rival to Roku and Amazon Fire

TiVo's TV dongle allows users to aggregate their free and subscription streaming content.

There's another competitor in the waters for Roku (ROKU) - Get Report and Amazon Fire TV (AMZN) - Get Report after TiVo (TIVO) - Get Report launched its $50 Stream 4K device on Wednesday.

The television dongle allows users to aggregate both their free and subscription streaming services in one place. It is TiVo's first piece of hardware that does not have anything to do with its DVR service.

The TiVo Stream 4K uses Google's Android TV system to access thousands of apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube with 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos sound.

Unlike its two main competitors, the Stream uses TiVo's peanut-shaped remote that features a full menu of remote options that the pared-down controls from Roku and Amazon do not.

It also features a proprietary TiVo Stream app designed to surface content from users' streaming bundles that is powered by TiVo's search and metadata technology.

A microphone in the remote allows you to access the built-in Google Assistant for voice search.

Stream also hosts several live television services via Android TV and the device launches with Sling TV as a preferred source for live television.

Roku shares rose 3.3% to $127.52 on Wednesday after unveiling’s OneView Ad Platform on Tuesday, a single platform to leverage TV identity data and manage advertising across streaming services, desktop and mobile campaigns

"OneView Ad Platform integrates the reach, inventory, and capabilities of Roku advertising with the identity and attribution tools of demand-side platform dataxu, which the company acquired in November 2019," Roku said in a press release.

