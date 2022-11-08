Time to Sail With Norwegian Cruise? Let's Check the Charts
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Free Report is up about 5.5% so far on Tuesday, after the company reported earnings before the open.
The company reported a top- and bottom-line beat, while its revenue outlook for next quarter came in at $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion. That’s roughly in-line but just a little bit below consensus expectations of $1.46 billion.
That was better than the mixed report investors heard from Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Free Report last week, although that stock traded quite well after an initial decline on the news.
For its part, Norwegian Cruise stock is helping give a lift to the sector. While shares are up about 5.5% on the day, the stock was up almost 10% at its high.
Carnival Cruise (CCL) - Get Free Report and Royal Caribbean stock are each up about 3.5% in sympathy to the report.
If Norwegian Cruise stock can push just a little bit higher, it could really open the door to higher prices.
Trading Norwegian Cruise Stock on Earnings
Norwegian Cruise stock enjoyed a nice rally off the 2020 low, but in mid-2021, the stock fell into a long downward channel. That was marked by a series of lower highs and lower lows and can be seen on the weekly chart above.
Shares are quietly up in five straight weeks and are working on a sixth. Last week’s close was important, as the stock finally ended the week above the 10-month moving average and above downtrend resistance.
With this week’s push, the stock is also clearing the 50-week moving average and the October high of $17.11 — giving us a monthly-up rotation.
From here, the charts are looking much better. I previously mentioned that higher prices could be in store with just a “little bit” more of an upside push. That’s if shares can clear last week’s high of $17.75 and close above that level.
That opens the door to the monthly VWAP up near $20, then the $22.50 to $23 zone. Near the former level, shares would face the 50% retracement. The latter level marks a key pivot for the stock.
On the downside, a break back below this week’s low of $16.32 is a concern.
That would put shares back below the 50-week moving average and threaten a move back below the 10-month moving average and downtrend resistance. In that case, bulls would need to see support come into play near $15.50.