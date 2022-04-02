Skip to main content
Here's How Supply-Chain-Driven Inflation Is Impacting Economic Growth
Here's How Supply-Chain-Driven Inflation Is Impacting Economic Growth

Time to Put Some Meat on Your Portfolio's Menu

Inflation may be forcing consumers to cut back on beef spending, but that doesn't  mean the stocks should be avoided, according to Real Money Columnist Kevin Curran.

As more consumers grow anxious about food prices, the high cost of beef is not only making Main Street consumers pass on the steak and burger aisle – it’s making investors think twice, too.

That’s a mistake traders can’t afford to make, argues Real Money Columnist Kevin Curran.

“Inflation, rising fuel costs, a Russia-Ukraine conflict, and persistent supply chain problems are all causing Americans to assess how they might tighten their belts,” Curran wrote recently. “And many appear to be cutting down on grocery bills by dropping certain food staples like meat.”

Beef is at the top of that “to avoid” list.

That scenario might cause investors to pull beef off their portfolio menu, too. However, the data shows that strategy to be undercooked, Curran noted.

“Actual results from major meat and poultry producers like Brazil's JBS SA  (JBSAY) , Tyson Foods  (TSN) - Get Tyson Foods, Inc. Class A Report, Pilgrim's Pride  (PPC) - Get Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Report, and Sanderson Farms  (SAFM) - Get Sanderson Farms, Inc. Report are bucking these headwinds,” he said. “In fact, global meat and poultry producers are proving to be incredibly resilient.”

The resilience of these producers was brought to the forefront in JBS SA's recent earnings release. The world's largest meat processing company reported record net revenue in the past year, marking a year-over-year increase of nearly 30%.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

More importantly, the company recorded strong growth in margins across its business, while forecasting the room for continued strength into the year.

"The strong demand for pork boosted the prices and was important to sustain margin growth in the quarterly comparison and to keep margin stables in the annual comparison even in the face of a much more challenging cost scenario, especially labor costs, packaging, and transport," JBS CFO Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti told analysts on a call.

Vegetarian Risk

Even so, there’s a lingering concern about the consumer trends that show more Americans are moving toward vegetarianism and cost-cutting around meat-centered meal planning. How sustainable will demand prove?

“The issue is that these consumer trends are largely confined to the U.S. and Europe, while other parts of the globe pick up the slack,” Curran said. “According to the OECD Agricultural Outlook, meat consumption is projected to grow by 30% in Africa, 18% in Asia, and 1% in Latin America by 2030.”

Given insufficient production, which has been hampered even further by disease outbreaks among livestock and Covid lockdowns, international meat producers like JBS, Pilgrim's Pride, Tyson, and more will likely need to fill the void.

“Indeed, China recently ascended to become the third most popular destination for U.S. beef exports and is likely to only ascend further,” Curran said.

While geopolitical wrangling and trade Issues could most definitely harm this growth trajectory in Asia, the trends outside of the climate-focused continents of the U.S. and Europe appear encouraging.

“As such, investors seeking to mitigate inflationary pressures in purchasing groceries might consider adding some meat producers and packagers to their shopping list,” Curran added.

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

Mickey's Royal Friendship Faire Lead JS
INVESTING
DIS

Disney World, Disneyland Bring Back a Huge Fan Favorite

By Veronika Bondarenko
Morbius Lead JS
INVESTING
SNEDIS

Twitter Reacts To Sony’s Spider-Man Spinoff “Morbius”

By Michael Tedder
Burger King Ugly Beef Burger Lead JS
INVESTING
QSRYUMSBUX

Burger King Gets Sued Just Like KFC and Starbucks Did (You Won't Believe Why)

By Veronika Bondarenko
Scared Bond Yields Lead KL
INVESTING

Should An Inverted Yield Curve Scare Investors?

By Todd Campbell
Stock Market Lead
INVESTING
CAGLEVIGBX

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/1: Levi Strauss, Constellation Brands, Baker Hughes

By Scott Rutt
Darkened photo of a hand holding a pen and using a calculator with text overlay that reads "What Is an Annuity?"
A

What Is an Annuity? Definition, Purpose, Types & Examples

By TheStreet Staff
Roman Abramovich Lead JS
INVESTING

Can Your Assets Be Frozen if an Oligarch Invested in Your Company?

By Riley Gutiérrez McDermid
Micron EV Lead JS
TECHNOLOGY
MUTSLANVDA

Why Micron Chips Should Be Your Next Investment

By Vidhi Choudhary