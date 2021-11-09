Tim Cook Owns Crypto, but Apple Has No Plans for Digital Currency

Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report CEO Tim Cook personally owns cryptocurrency, but the executive has no plans for his company to accept crypto as tender or to buy it with corporate funds.

Cook let his thoughts on digital currencies be known at the DealBook conference in an interview.

"I think it’s reasonable to own it as part of a diversified portfolio," Cook said in an interview, according to CNBC, while concluding that "I'm not giving anyone investment advice by the way."

As for Apple's potential with crypto, Cook said that it's "not something we have immediate plans to do."

Cook and Apple's stance on cryptocurrencies stand in contrast to Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and CEO Elon Musk who has embraced digital currencies both personally and through his electric vehicle company.

"We believe in the long-term potential of digital assets both as an investment and also as a liquid alternative to cash,” Tesla said in an October quarterly filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In the filing, the company said that it "may in the future restart the practice of transacting in cryptocurrencies."

From January to March, Tesla allowed customers the option to pay for their vehicles with Bitcoin and invested $1.5 billion in the cryptocurrency during the first quarter of the year.

However, environmental concerns caused the company to stop accepting Bitcoin payments in the second quarter.

The world's global cryptocurrency capitalization reportedly surpassed $3 trillion on Monday. Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, was up 0.6% Tuesday to $66,665 at last check.