September 11, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Jim Cramer: What Palo Alto Got Right About the Hybrid Work Environment
Publish date:

Tim Collins: Is There a Fundamental Case for Coinbase?

Crypto marketplace is still the big gorilla in the space, for now.
Author:

Tim Collins doesn’t know what’s going on with Coinbase (COIN) , but he’s confident that something is tee’d up. 

The cryptocurrency marketplace made a splash when it IPO’d on NASDAQ earlier this year. After an initial pop well above $400, and a subsequent slide to the low $200s, it trades around $250 per share.

Over on Real Money, Collins writes that the stock is ready to do ... something: 

"I kinda like Coinbase Global here. Am I allowed to say that? After the big bounce in Bitcoin, we've seen it carryover to COIN. I'm not going to espouse the fundamental argument at the current valuation. Honestly, I don't have one. While COIN is the 800-pound gorilla, I don't think it has such a moat that it will go without challengers. We're seeing more and more DeFi apps and companies coming to market, some with banking and trading."

TheStreet Recommends

There’s a lot to pull apart here, but maybe the biggest piece of this analysis comes in Collins' quote: “I’m not going to espouse the fundamental argument… Honestly I don’t have one.” 

What’s the case for Coinbase’s fundamentals? How can you evaluate the value that this company has? It’s hard to say because so much of this company’s value comes from one of the most volatile assets on the market (Bitcoin). The rest comes from a service that Coinbase provides, but which competitors could provide relatively easily as well.

While Coinbase does have plenty of competitors, it gets a lot of its value from market position. This company is still the biggest game in town when it comes to trading cryptocurrency, at least for now.

stocks market index sh
JIM CRAMER

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 9/10/21: Palo Alto Networks, Zoom, Oracle

Nvidia Lead
INVESTING

Cramer Sees Big Things For Nvidia

Coursera IPO Lead
INVESTING

Tim Collins: A Bearish View Toward Online Education

Deutsche Bank Slips After Shareholders Approve Potential for Capital Increases
INVESTING

Deutsche Bank: Stock Valuations 'Extreme,' Market at Risk

Inovio Stock Rises on Positive Results From Ebola Vaccine Tests
INVESTING

Inovio Downgraded by BofA on Limited Covid Opportunity

'Made In China, Sold On Amazon' Merchants Scramble To Minimise Losses After US Platform Closes Over 50,000 Chinese Shops
INVESTING

Amazon Could Reportedly Score NFL Sunday Ticket Deal

Stock Market Lead
JIM CRAMER

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Do Not Encourage Buying Yet

Stocks Close Higher as Wall Street Dissects New Tax Laws
INVESTING

Stocks Fall on COVID, Inflation Concern, Apple Slumps On Epic Games Ruling