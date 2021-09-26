September 26, 2021
Jim Cramer: Why the Chip Shortage Is a Matter of National Defense
Publish date:

Tim Collins Discusses How to Trade on a Quiet Day

Don't be stubborn and do your math.
Author:

On a recent quiet Tuesday in the markets, Real Money’s Tim Collins pondered his approach to trading.

“I'd label this an uninspired day,” Collins wrote recently on Real Money. “There's nothing wildly exciting on my normal watchlists. There are a few movers but nothing I want to chase or fade right now in an aggressive manner. Several of the short-squeeze plays have absolutely died. That's the risk and the challenge when trading those names … As quickly as we rose, we fell.”

One key to consider is how you do your math.

“Don't get caught up too much in percentages. Remember the moves higher come from a smaller number while the reversals are from a large number. A 100% rise only needs a 50% fall to get back to where it started.”

