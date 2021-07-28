TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
CDC Reverses its Indoor Mask Guidance, Recommends Wearing Mask Again
CDC Reverses its Indoor Mask Guidance, Recommends Wearing Mask Again
Publish date:

Tilray Stock Soars After Cannabis Company Swings to a Profit

Tilray swings to a quarterly profit of $33.5 million after reporting a loss of $84.3 million a year earlier.
Author:

Shares of Tilray  (TLRY) - Get Report rose after the company reported mixed results in its first earnings release since the Canadian cannabis company closed its reverse merger with Aphria last month. 

The company reported net income of $33.5 million after posting a loss of $84.3 million a year earlier. Adjusted earnings of 18 cents a share topped estimates that called for a loss of 12 cents a share.

Tilray's net revenue rose 25.3% to $142.2 million. Canadian COVID-19 lockdowns ate into the company's business during the quarter and revenue missed analysts' estimates of $146.2 million. 

Tilray Stock: Buy Ahead of Earnings?

"In a very short period of time since our business combination was finalized, we transformed and strengthened Tilray, delivered solid results amid continued COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions and achieved $35 million in synergies to date," said Tilray CEO Irwin Simon. 

TST Recommends

Tilray shares were up 26% to $16.06 on Wednesday. 

Tilray Seeks to Lift Authorized Shares to Pursue M&A

The company's gross profit decreased 19% to $22.5 million from $27.8 million a year ago. Included in this quarter's gross profit was a one-time inventory valuation adjusted of $19.9 million resulting from excess inventory quantities following its combination with Aphria. 

Free cash flow increased 112% to $3.3 million in fourth quarter from a loss of $28.3 million in the prior year. 

Earlier this month, Tilray said its Germany-based subsidiary has completed the first successful harvest of medical cannabis. The company has made a concerted effort to increase its presence in Europe and other foreign countries outside of Canada. 

Duolingo Lead
INVESTING

Duolingo Stock Soars in First Day of Trading

NYSE Trader Lead
MARKETS

Dow Falls, S&P 500 Edges Higher as Apple Dips and Boeing Soars

Spotify Lead
INVESTING

Spotify Stock Drops After Missing MAU Estimates

3 Big Stories to Watch: China's Economic Data, Tilray Earnings, CBS-Viacom Deal
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Tilray, Boeing, Alphabet and QuantumScape

Teva Pharmaceutical 'Turned a Corner' This Week: Goldman Sachs
INVESTING

Teva Stock Climbs After Earnings Match Estimates

Quantumscape Lead
INVESTING

QuantumScape Soars After Saying It's Testing New Battery Cells

Microsoft Lead
INVESTING

Microsoft Draws Analyst Plaudits After Earnings Report

Shopify: Why You Should Stay on the Sidelines for Now
INVESTING

Shopify Earnings Blow Past Forecasts as Revenue Tops $1 Billion