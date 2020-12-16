TheStreet
Tilray, FuboTV, American Outdoor: 5 Top Stock Gainers Wednesday

Tilray, FuboTV, American Outdoor Brands, Sio Gene Therapies and Idera Pharmaceuticals are five top stock gainers for Wednesday.
Author:
Publish date:

Stocks traded mixed Wednesday on confidence that lawmakers in Washington were closer to reaching a stimulus agreement.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Wednesday:

1. Tilray| Percentage Increase 20%

Cannabis company Tilray  (TLRY) - Get Report was surging on news that it would join forces with Aphria  (APHA) - Get Report in a $4 billion merger to create the world’s biggest marijuana production and distribution company. 

The combined entity’s 12-month annual sales are larger than current industry leaders.

2. FuboTV | Percentage Increase 11%

Shares of Fubotv  (FUBO)  jumped after Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter initiated coverage of the streaming platform with an outperform rating and $40 price target.

3. American Outdoor Brands | Percentage Increase 10%

American Outdoor Brands  (AOUT) - Get Report advanced after the sporting goods company beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings expectations. Sales grew 66% year over year to $79.1 million, with e-commerce sales more than tripling. Net income was $11 million, or 77 cents a share, compared with $2.8 million , or 20 cents per share, a year ago.

4. Sio Gene Therapies | Percentage Increase 15%

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX) climbed after the company reported positive six-month follow-up data for its gene therapy candidate for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis, an inherited disorder that progressively destroys nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. 

5. Idera Pharmaceuticals | Percentage Increase 156%

Idera Pharmaceuticals  (IDRA) - Get Report rose after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced the closing of a second tranche under its April 7 securities purchase agreement, resulting in aggregate proceeds of up to $20.7 million in common stock and warrant investment by funds affiliated with an institutional investor.

