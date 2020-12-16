Tilray, FuboTV, American Outdoor: 5 Top Stock Gainers Wednesday

Tilray, FuboTV, American Outdoor Brands, Sio Gene Therapies and Idera Pharmaceuticals are five top stock gainers for Wednesday.

Stocks traded mixed Wednesday on confidence that lawmakers in Washington were closer to reaching a stimulus agreement.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Wednesday:

1. Tilray| Percentage Increase 20%

Cannabis company Tilray (TLRY) - Get Report was surging on news that it would join forces with Aphria (APHA) - Get Report in a $4 billion merger to create the world’s biggest marijuana production and distribution company.

The combined entity’s 12-month annual sales are larger than current industry leaders.

2. FuboTV | Percentage Increase 11%

Shares of Fubotv (FUBO) jumped after Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter initiated coverage of the streaming platform with an outperform rating and $40 price target.

3. American Outdoor Brands | Percentage Increase 10%

American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) - Get Report advanced after the sporting goods company beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings expectations. Sales grew 66% year over year to $79.1 million, with e-commerce sales more than tripling. Net income was $11 million, or 77 cents a share, compared with $2.8 million , or 20 cents per share, a year ago.

4. Sio Gene Therapies | Percentage Increase 15%

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX) climbed after the company reported positive six-month follow-up data for its gene therapy candidate for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis, an inherited disorder that progressively destroys nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

5. Idera Pharmaceuticals | Percentage Increase 156%

Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA) - Get Report rose after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced the closing of a second tranche under its April 7 securities purchase agreement, resulting in aggregate proceeds of up to $20.7 million in common stock and warrant investment by funds affiliated with an institutional investor.