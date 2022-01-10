Skip to main content
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
How to Approach Cannabis Stocks in 2022
How to Approach Cannabis Stocks in 2022

Tilray Reports Surprise Profit as Revenue Jumps 20%

Tilray swung to fiscal-second-quarter net income of $6 million from a loss of nearly $90 million a year earlier.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Tilray  (TLRY) - Get Tilray, Inc. Report reported a surprise fiscal-second-quarter profit as the Canadian cannabis company reported revenue jumped 20% in the face of what Chief Executive Irwin Simon called sharp competition and macroeconomic challenges.

In the quarter ended Nov. 30, the company earned US$6 million, compared with a loss of $89 million in the year-earlier quarter. On a per share basis, the company broke even in the latest quarter. Revenue reached $155.2 million from $129.5 million.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting a net loss of 9 cents a share on revenue of $170.5 million. 

The company said it was able to maintain its top market share position in Canada despite increased competition and a saturated market. In Germany, Europe's largest and most profitable medical cannabis market, Tilray said its nearly 20% share is also No. 1. 

TheStreet Recommends

In the U.S., Tilray said its acquisitions of SweetWater Brewing and Manitoba Harvest would help it increase visibility when the country finally legalizes the drug at the federal level. 

Together, Manitoba Harvest and Sweetwater generate about $100 million in revenue and are both cash-flow positive.

And after the quarter ended, Tilray expanded its spirits portfolio by acquiring Breckenridge Distillery, "deepening our presence in the fast-growing spirits sector while also providing an immediate contribution to earnings.”

Tilray shares traded on Nasdaq at last check were up 18% at $7.57. A year ago the stock touched a 52-week high $67.

Jim Cramer: Goldman Was Right to Upgrade Tesla
MARKETS
TSLA

Tesla Named 'Top 2022 Pick' At Goldman Sachs, Price Target Set At $1,200

Lululemon Lead
MARKETS
LULUNKE

Lululemon Stock Slides After Omicron-Linked Warning To Q4 Profits

Ford F-150 Lightning Lead
CARS
FTSLA

Ford Warns Dealers Against F-150 Lightning Price-Gouging

Pfizer Lead
MARKETS
PFEBEAM

Beam Therapeutics Stock Surges on $1.35 Billion Pfizer Drug Development Deal

Wall Street Coronavirus Lead
MARKETS
SPXJPMC

Stocks Mixed, Inflation, Bitcoin, Reddit and Novak Djokovic - Five Things You Must Know

Winnie the Pooh
INVESTING
DIS

Disney Might Lose the Rights to Two Classic Characters

The Wendy's Frosty Cookie Sundae.
INVESTING
WEN

Wendy's Tests 3 New Frosty Sundaes

Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, brought attention on the Clubhouse to new heights after hosting a conversation on the audio social app. Photo: AFP
INVESTING
TSLA

Tesla's Elon Musk Tweets Full Self-Driving Option Price Increase