TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Tilray Jumps; Jefferies Double Upgrades on Link With Aphria

Tilray was upgraded to buy from underperform at Jefferies, which sees a 'perfect match' in its combination with Aphria.
Author:
Publish date:

Tilray (TLRY) - Get Report shares were double-upgraded at Jefferies after shareholders approved the company's merger with fellow Canadian cannabis provider Aphria. 

The investment firm's analysts upgraded Tilray to buy from underperform while raising their price target to $23 a share from $4.77.

Analyst Owen Bennet called the pair a "perfect match."

"In Canada, a leading portfolio of brands" is supported by "an efficient cost structure. In Europe, the market is now picking up, while Tilray's scale and Aphria's unique German positioning make it perfectly suited to succeed," 

Bennet is expecting combined sales growing 33% between fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2024, leading to 2024 sales of $1.7 billion. 

Meanwhile, the average major Canadian-licensed producers are expected to generate $482 million annually in that period and U.S. multistate operators are expected to generate $1.6 billion. 

"And in the U.S. the combined company's broader consumer-goods portfolio and strong balance sheet supports excellent optionality around both U.S. [tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol]," Bennet said. 

THC is the main active ingredient in marijuana. CBD is derived from the hemp plant, a relation of the marijuana plant. It's used in medical applications and doesn't create the high that marijuana does.

At last check Tilray shares were trading 7.7% higher at $15.24. They'd closed Thursday trading off 11% at $14.15.

Last month, Aphria shareholders voted to approve the two companies' plan to merge.

Read More: Aphria and Tilray Join Forces in Cannabis-Infused Mega Merger

Under the terms Tilray was to pay 0.8381 share for each Aphria share.

The C$5 billion (US$4 billion) merger creates the world's largest marijuana production and distribution company.

The combined company will have "a strong financial profile, low-cost production, market-share-leading brands, distribution network and unique partnerships," Aphria Chief Executive Irwin Simon said in a statement.

The combined company has 12-month annual sales of C$874 million (US$717 million).

Tesla Lead
INVESTING

Tesla Raises Prices on Cheapest Model 3 Sedan and Others

Bill.com Holdings Lead
INVESTING

Bill.com Jumps as Analysts Laud Quarter, Proposed Divvy Deal

Goldman Sachs Names Iain Drayton Co-head Of Investment Banking In Asia
INVESTING

New Goldman Crypto Group Reportedly Traded 2 Bitcoin Derivatives

Jim Cramer Live 041521 Lead
JIM CRAMER

LIVE: Jim Cramer on Jobs Report, Economy, DraftKings, Square

Peloton Lead
INVESTING

Peloton Jumps as Analysts Re-Rate on $165 Million Recall Revenue Hit

Roku Drops After Holders to Sell Shares as Part of Dataxu Acquisition
INVESTING

Roku Rockets Higher on Earnings Beat and Analysts' Praise

Friday Rally on Wall Street After Surprisingly Upbeat Jobs Report
MARKETS

Stocks Rise and Tech Shares Lead Gains on Massive Payrolls Miss

Nikola Lead
INVESTING

Nikola Rises on Narrower-Than-Expected Loss