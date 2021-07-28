5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Tilray, Boeing, Alphabet and QuantumScape

Tilray, Boeing, Alphabet, QuantumScape and Teva Pharmaceutical are five top stock gainers for Wednesday.

Stocks were mixed Wednesday following earnings from tech giants Apple (AAPL) - Get Report and Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report and aerospace giant Boeing (BA) - Get Report and as Wall Street awaited a policy decision from the Federal Reserve.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Wednesday:

1. Tilray | Increase 21.5%

Shares of Tilray (TLRY) - Get Report rose after the company reported mixed results in its first earnings release since the Canadian cannabis company closed its reverse merger with Aphria last month.

Tilray reported net income of $33.5 million after posting a loss of $84.3 million a year earlier.

2. Boeing | Increase 5.3%

Boeing (BA) - Get Report shares rose after the aerospace giant posted its first quarterly profit in more than two years, due in part to the post-pandemic rebound in commercial aviation.

Revenue rose 44% from last year to $17 billion, topping analysts' forecasts of a $16.54 billion tally.

3. Alphabet | Increase 4.2%

Shares of Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report rose after the parent company of Google reported strong results from a bounce-back quarter that lapped the company's results from a year ago and topped analyst estimates.

Revenue jumped 62% year over year to $61.9 billion.

4. QuantumScape | Increase 10.4%

QuantumScape (QS) - Get Report shares soared after the electric vehicle battery company reported tests on a new battery cell.

The company also posted a second-quarter loss of 12 cents a share that widened from 6 cents a year ago. The FactSet analyst consensus called for a loss of 7 cents.

5. Teva Pharmaceutical | Increase 11.8%

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) - Get Report climbed after the world's largest generic drugmaker reported earnings that matched analysts' estimates.

The Israeli company reported second-quarter earnings of 59 cents a share on revenue of $3.9 billion. Analysts were expecting earnings of 59 cents on revenue of $4 billion.

Apple, Microsoft and Boeing are holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells the stocks? Learn more now.