TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Tilray, Aphira Surge on Report of Merger Talks

Combined cannabis company would likely move headquarters to U.S.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of cannabis company Tilray Inc.   (TLRY) - Get Report surged in after-hours trading Tuesday after a report saying the company is in advanced merger talks with Aphria Inc.   (APHA) - Get Report.

An announcement of a deal could come as soon as Wednesday, CNBC’s Sara Eisen tweeted, following a report on Bloomberg Canada. Both companies are headquartered in Canada.

The merged company would keep the Tilray name, while Aphria shareholders would retain a larger stake and a majority of the board seats, according to the report. The combined operation would likely move its headquarters to the U.S. as it pursues increased market share, according to the report.  

Marijuana legalization efforts have continued to advance in the U.S. in recent years. measures to legalize recreational or medicinal use won voter approval in all five states where they appeared on the ballot in November. 

Tilray stock gained $1.41, or 18%, to $9.28 in after-hours trading. 

Aphria shares rose $1.21, or 15%, to $9.33.

Cannabis stocks were mostly higher Tuesday on an up day for Wall Street. Among notable cannabis stocks, 11 rose while 3 fell.

Hexo Corp.  (HEXO) - Get Report shares rose 8 cents, or 7.92%, to $1.09.

GW Pharmaceuticals ADRs  (GWPH) - Get Report fell $4.27, or 3.52%, to $116.95.

The Alternative Harvest ETF  (MJ) - Get Reportrose 41 cents, or 2.77%, to $15.20.

The AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF  (YOLO) - Get Report rose 28 cents, or 1.73%, to $16.48.

The Horizon Marijuana Life Sciences ETF  (HMLSF) rose 10.12 cents, or 1.56%, to $6.59.

Large-cap stocks with notable cannabis initiatives were mixed.

Anheuser-Busch InBev ADRs  (BUD) - Get Report rose 74 cents, or 1.06%, to $70.74.

Scotts Miracle-Gro  (SMG) - Get Report shares fell $2.31, or 1.2%, to $190.00.

The S&P 500 index rose 47.13 points, or 1.29%, to 3,694.62.

Jim Cramer Lead
JIM CRAMER

Santa Rally?: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Tuesday 12/15/20)

Wish E-commerce company Lead
INVESTING

ContextLogic to Price Oversubscribed IPO Tuesday Evening

Intel Mobileye Executive Talks About Autonomous Driving Efforts
INVESTING

Intel's Mobileye Looking to Build Own Lidar to Bring Down Costs

Tyson Foods Shares Rise on Analyst Upgrade to Outperform
INVESTING

NYC Comptroller Asks SEC to Investigate Tyson Food's Covid Response

Here Is What Jim Cramer Expects From Halliburton's Earnings
INVESTING

Halliburton Jumps on Citi Upgrade, Rising Crude Prices

Pete Buttigieg Lead
LATEST NEWS

Biden to Pick Pete Buttigieg as Transportation Secretary

Netflix Lead
INVESTING

How Netflix Can Make a Powerful Year-End Rally

facebook (3)
INVESTING

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Buy Facebook Stock