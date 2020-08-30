TikTok Sale May Need Beijing's OK: Report

Report by official Chinese news service casts new uncertainty over possible deal.

The U.S. companies looking to snap up TikTok may have another time bomb to worry about: new Chinese regulations.

That's because Beijing has written new rules on technology exports that could mean ByteDance’s sale of its U.S. TikTok operations need a government OK, according to a Chinese media report out this weekend.

It's unclear how the regulations, however, could impact a possible purchase by Walmart (WMT) - Get Report, Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report, or Oracle (ORCL) - Get Report, but TikTok's parent, ByteDance, would be compelled to "comply with approval procedures" under China's newest regulations guarding technologies, according to the report.

ByteDance's "cutting-edge technologies in artificial intelligence and other fields, and some technologies" may be included in the catalog of technologies restricted for export, Prof. Cui Fan at the University of International Business and Economics told Xinhua. Cui additionally suggested that ByteDance "carefully study" the revised catalogue of technologies.

The professor also added that the company should "seriously and carefully consider whether it is necessary to suspend substantive negotiations on relevant transactions, comply with statutory application and reporting procedures, and then take further actions as appropriate."

Walmart recently announced a plan to team with Microsoft to buy TikTok's U.S. operations. Oracle has also reportedly expressed interest.

“We are studying the new regulations that were released Friday. As with any cross-border transaction, we will follow the applicable laws, which in this case include those of the US and China,” ByteDance General Counsel Erich Andersen told TheStreet by email on Sunday.

The news follows weeks of speculating over the future -- and future ownership -- of the popular video-sharing app. It also comes after months of controversial headlines for TikTok, which came under threats by President Donald Trump, who had promised to ban the app in the U.S.

This story has been updated.