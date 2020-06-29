TikTok and Other Chinese Apps Banned by Indian Government

The ban comes at a time when both countries are involved in a border dispute.

The Indian government banned social app TikTik and dozens of other Chinese mobile apps over alleged security issues.

The ban comes at a time when both countries are involved in a renewed border dispute.

"There has been a strong chorus in the public space to take strict action against Apps that harm India’s sovereignty as well as the privacy of our citizens," the Indian Ministry of Information Technology said in a statement.

The ministry said "there have been raging concerns on aspects relating to data security and safeguarding the privacy of (1.3 billion) Indians."

TikTok, which allows users to create short videos and overlay voices or music, is operated by Chinese tech company ByteDance. In April, the analytics company Sensor said TikTok has been downloaded more than 2 billion times globally on the App Store and Google Play.

India has been the biggest driver of TikTok installs, generating 611 million lifetime downloads to date, or 30.3% of the total.

In addition to TikTok, the list of 59 banned apps included Shareit, Helo, VMate, Beauty Plus and UVideo.

The recently renewed border spat between the two countries has led to increased anti-China sentiment in India.

The Indian Army said 20 of its soldiers were killed about two weeks ago in hand-to-hand combat with Chinese soldiers. The region hasn't seen any fatalities from conflict since 1975. Both countries have accused each other of causing the skirmish and of breaking promises.

In 2019, India banned TikTok for two weeks after an Indian court ruled the app could expose children to sexual predators, pornographic content and cyberbullying.

TikTok appealed the decision, saying it had cracked down on inappropriate content, and the court reversed its ruling.

TikTok didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

Last month, former Disney (DIS) - Get Report executive Kevin Mayer took over as TikTok's CEO. Mayer will serve as chief operating officer of ByteDance, TikTok's parent company.