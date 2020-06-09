Tiffany Posts Wider-Than-Expected Loss

Tiffany posts a net loss of 53 cents a share in the quarter ended April 30, well wider than analysts' expectations.

Tiffany (TIF) - Get Report rose in premarket trading Tuesday despite reporting a quarterly loss wider than Wall Street forecasts thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

For the quarter ended April 30, the upscale jewelry retailer posted a net loss of $64.6 million, or 53 cents a share, swinging from profit of $125.2 million, or $1.03 a share, in the year-earlier quarter. Analysts polled by FactSet anticipated a net loss per share of 4 cents in the latest quarter.

Revenue registered $555.5 million, down 45% from $1.003 billion a year ago. Analysts forecast $692 million for the latest period.

“While the first quarter was very challenging, with sales and earnings significantly impacted by Covid-19, the impact of which we expect to negatively affect our full-year sales and earnings relative to 2019, I am confident Tiffany’s best days remain in front of us,” Tiffany CEO Alessandro Bogliolo said in a statement.

That’s “because there is evidence that the strategic decisions we took to focus on our mainland China domestic business, global e-commerce, and new product innovation are paying off.”

China sales swung to growth of 90% in May and 30% in April from drops of 15% in March and 85% in February.

Questions have been raised recently about whether the planned $16 billion purchase of Tiffany by LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMUY) will go through.

Bogliolo’s answer: “I am confident that Tiffany’s best days remain ahead of us and I am excited we will be taking that journey with LVMH by our side.”

Tiffany shares recently traded at $123.20, up 0.83%. The stock has dropped 8% over the last three months.