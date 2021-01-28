Tesla, American Airlines, McDonald's, GameStop - Thursday's Premarket Movers

Stocks moving in premarket trading on Thursday include Tesla, Apple. American Airlines, McDonald's, GameStop and AMC.

Stock futures traded lower Thursday. Shares of companies like Tesla and Apple slipped after the tech giants posted quarterly earnings that disappointed investors.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Thursday.

1. Tesla TSLA | Down 5.4%

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report dropped Thursday after the electric-vehicle giant fell short of analysts' expectations for fourth-quarter earnings but exceeded the revenue target.

The Palo Alto, Calif., company missed Wall Street’s per-share earnings estimates for the first time since July 2019.

Tesla posted fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings of 80 cents a share on revenue of $10.74 billion. Analysts had expected Tesla to report profit of $1.02 a share on revenue of $10.5 billion.

2. Apple AAPL | Down 2.4%

Shares of Apple (AAPL) - Get Report fell in premarket trading even after the iPhone maker posted better-than-expected fiscal-first-quarter earnings and revenue exceeded $100 billion.

Apple reported profit of $1.68 a share, up 34% from the year-earlier quarter and well ahead of analysts' forecast of $1.41 a share.

3. American Airlines AAL | Up 45%

Shares of American Airlines (AAL) - Get Report jumped early Thursday morning even after the carrier posted a fourth-quarter loss of $2.2 billion. Revenue for the Texas company slumped 64% to $4.03 billion as travel demand was crushed by the coronavirus pandemic.

4. McDonald's MCD | Down 0.5%

Shares of McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report were dropping after the fast-food giant on Thursday posted weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. McDonald's reported earnings of $1.38 billion, or $1.84 a share, down from $1.57 billion, or $2.08 a share, in the year-earlier quarter.

McDonalds said global same-store sales fell 1.3% for the period, due in part to coronavirus-related lockdowns in key European markets, while U.S. sales jumped by a better-than-expected 5.5%.

5. GameStop GME | Up 20%

Videogame retailer GameStop's (GME) - Get Report stock continued its rise for the fourth consecutive day as ordinary investors battled Wall Street veterans to push the stock higher.

6. AMC Entertainment AMC | Down 17%

Shares of theater chain AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report dropped Thursday after it said that an investor group including units of private-equity firm Silver Lake opted to convert all $600 million of the cinema chain's 2.95% convertible senior notes due 2026 into shares at a price of $13.51 each, taking advantage of its Reddit-driven surge.