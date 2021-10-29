Three Roadblocks to Successful Trading

According to TheStreet’s James “Rev Shark” Deporre, successful trading and investing are simple -- in theory.

“You buy 'good' stocks with promising charts or fundamentals at attractive prices and then wait for them to rise in price,” Deporre wrote recently on Real Money. “If you make a mistake, then you cut your losses and move on to the next stock and wait for it to work. Over time you should have sufficient winners to produce solid returns if you cut losers quickly and stick with winners.”

If investing really was that simple or easy, then buying stocks wouldn't be so potentially lucrative.

“It’s because it can be so difficult and challenging that we can produce great returns,” Deporre said. “Picking good stocks is the easy and fun part of the process. It is what happens next that will determine if you succeed or not.”

According to Rev Shark, there are three primary barriers when picking a stock. How you deal with each of these issues will determine your level of profits, he added, so you might as well get to know the three stock tenets.

Luck.

Many market participants fail to appreciate the role of luck in trading and investment.

“No matter how smart you might be or how much research you might do, you’ll still have good luck and bad luck,” Deporre said. It’s the nature of speculation. You can’t control it because there is no way you can predict the future.

Since we will always have the potential problem of bad luck, we have to diversify our trading and investing sufficiently so that no one situation can do us too much harm. “It’s going to hit us at some point, and we must be able to take it in stride and move on,” he added. “The worst thing you can do is try to fight it and not take steps to cut the damage.”

Randomness.

Luck is a trading certainty, and so is randomness.

“One of the biggest mistakes I see traders make is to underestimate the level of randomness in stocks they own,” Rev Shark said. “The majority of price action simply isn't meaningful, and if you are overly sensitive to it, then you’ll be shaken out of good trades all the time.”

The challenge of dealing with randomness is deciding how far it can go before cutting a position due to prudent money management. “While a stock may make a sizable drop for no real reason, we still have to focus on protecting capital,” Deporre noted. “Too often, traders will convince themselves that nothing has changed, average down, and then find out that Lady Luck is not on their side.”

Patience.

A third stumbling block for many traders is a lack of patience.

“I see this issue as causing underperformance all the time,” Deporre noted. “A trader will be sitting in a good stock that isn't doing much, but the trader wants action and grows impatient. As soon as they sell, the stock does what was anticipated for so long.”

Lack of patience often goes hand in hand with limited capital.

“When you have limited funds, you want your dollars working hard for you all the time,” he added. “You can't sit there and wait while other opportunities are developing, but you’ll be disappointed if you expect instantaneous action. The best trades take some time to develop. My biggest scores come when I 'stalk' a stock over time and build a position while I await a trigger.”

When investors combine good stock picking with the recognition of the roles that luck, randomness, and patience play in trading, they will produce superior returns.

“The only other thing you need is persistence, and that is totally under your control,” Rev Shark said.