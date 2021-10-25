October 25, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Does Your Portfolio Have EV Exposure? Tips From AAP
Does Your Portfolio Have EV Exposure? Tips From AAP
Publish date:

Thrasio, Amazon-Seller Aggregator, Raises More Than $1B Funding

Thrasio, which is rolling up Amazon third-party sellers and growing them, raised more than $1 billion in funding, media reports say.
Author:

Thrasio, which is rolling up Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report third-party sellers and growing them, raised more than $1 billion in funding from investors led by Silver Lake, media reports say.

The Walpole, Mass., company was valued at $5 billion to $10 billion in the Series D venture capital round, TechCrunch reported.

Thrasio had last raised funds in July 2020, at a valuation of $1 billion, TechCrunch and Bloomberg reported.

Silver Lake is a new investor in Thrasio. Advent International joined the round and remains the startup's largest holder, TechCrunch reported. Thrasio was founded in 2018.

Bloomberg had reported in June that Thrasio had spoken about a merger with Churchill Capital V, a special purpose acquisition company organized by the investor Michael Klein.

TheStreet Recommends

That merger proposal, designed to value Thrasio at more than $2 billion, fell through, the news service reported.

Thrasio is led by Co-Founder and Chief Executive Carlos Cashman. It was also co-founded by Joshua Silberstein, who was co-CEO until he recently left the company, Bloomberg reported.

Thrasio's website says the company has paid more than $600 million for more than 150 acquired companies. It buys the businesses and builds their operations.

In September, Bloomberg reported, Thrasio bought $100 million of businesses, including providers of mattress protectors, camping equipment and home bedding.

Thrasio has raised $3.4 billion, including $650 million this year, TechCrunch reported.

And the tech website said that Thrasios's progress has prompted investors to fund a number of competitors, including Perch, which raised $775 million, Elevate Brands ($250 million), Heroes ($200 million), and others.

Jim Cramer Reacts to Alphabet and Amazon's Earnings
INVESTING

Alphabet Remains Best Positioned Online Media Stock: BofA

Amazon Lead
INVESTING

Amazon Outlines Plan to Resolve Supply Chain Issues for Holidays

Pinterest Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Decliners for Monday: Pinterest, Carnival, Kimberly Clark

Okta Lead
INVESTING

Jim Cramer Talks With Okta, Auth0 Execs

Wall Street Preview: Dollar, Oil and Tech in Focus
STOCKS

Dow, S&P Hit Record Highs; Tesla Passes $1 Trillion Valuation

Jack Dorsey Lead
INVESTING

Twitter Affirmed Buy, Target Cut at Bank of America Before Report

GE Lead
INVESTING

Can GE Stock Break Out on Earnings?

Tesla Lead
MARKETS

Tesla Passes $1 Trillion Valuation As Hertz Deal Triggers Fresh Record High