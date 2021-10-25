Thrasio, Amazon-Seller Aggregator, Raises More Than $1B Funding

Thrasio, which is rolling up Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report third-party sellers and growing them, raised more than $1 billion in funding from investors led by Silver Lake, media reports say.

The Walpole, Mass., company was valued at $5 billion to $10 billion in the Series D venture capital round, TechCrunch reported.

Thrasio had last raised funds in July 2020, at a valuation of $1 billion, TechCrunch and Bloomberg reported.

Silver Lake is a new investor in Thrasio. Advent International joined the round and remains the startup's largest holder, TechCrunch reported. Thrasio was founded in 2018.

Bloomberg had reported in June that Thrasio had spoken about a merger with Churchill Capital V, a special purpose acquisition company organized by the investor Michael Klein.

That merger proposal, designed to value Thrasio at more than $2 billion, fell through, the news service reported.

Thrasio is led by Co-Founder and Chief Executive Carlos Cashman. It was also co-founded by Joshua Silberstein, who was co-CEO until he recently left the company, Bloomberg reported.

Thrasio's website says the company has paid more than $600 million for more than 150 acquired companies. It buys the businesses and builds their operations.

In September, Bloomberg reported, Thrasio bought $100 million of businesses, including providers of mattress protectors, camping equipment and home bedding.

Thrasio has raised $3.4 billion, including $650 million this year, TechCrunch reported.

And the tech website said that Thrasios's progress has prompted investors to fund a number of competitors, including Perch, which raised $775 million, Elevate Brands ($250 million), Heroes ($200 million), and others.