Skip to main content
Fed Chair Says Russia-Ukraine Shows This Problem With Crypto
Fed Chair Says Russia-Ukraine Shows This Problem With Crypto

This Technology is Set to Disrupt Mobile, and Your Portfolio

If you thought 5G technology was still the next big thing, it's time to think again.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Another acronym, another investment opportunity.

The Action Alerts Plus team wrote that this week’s Mobile World Congress “is a trade event focused on ‘mobile’ -- a term that at one point referred to simply the latest and greatest mobile phones set to hit the market later in the year.”

At one point, sure. But today, “mobile” refers to an entire industry. In fact, by some consumers’ definitions, mobile is the internet. Worldwide, more people access the internet through their phones than a desktop or laptop computer, and manufacturers envision a (very near) future where laptops and tablets effectively merge.

We’d be more skeptical, but it wasn’t long ago that most consumers couldn’t picture a world where laptops replaced desktops. Few of them own a big box computer anymore.

TheStreet Recommends

What does this mean for investors? These days investing in mobile and investing in technology has become a distinction without a difference. If you want a sense of where tech is going, pay attention to the mobile industry, because they make the platforms on which most new ideas will run.

Much of the focus this week was expected to be about “5G moving past smartphones, conversations about what 6G could bring, and talk of the metaverse,” the team wrote. “In terms of devices, we're seeing new laptops from Samsung and others, new foldable smartphone models, and the latest in wearables, including one from Oppo called the Air Glass, an A/R device that clips to the side of a compatible pair of glasses.”

Get Ready For 6G

Talk of 6G, which stands for “sixth generation,” may seem premature given that networks have only just begun to brag about their buildout of fifth generation wireless (5G) systems. 

However, for many technology companies, 6G will represent a breakthrough. Their goal is to replace the wired internet (the kind we access through cable modems and similar technology) with a fully wireless cellular network. This is the key threshold for next-generation ideas like distributed computing and VR entertainment.

For investors, this makes 6G anything but premature. In fact, it’s probably exactly where your portfolio is headed.

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

TheStreet Sports Illustrated Lead
INVESTING
AREN

The Arena Group Reports Record Audience for January

By TheStreet Staff
Rivian R1S Lead
TECHNOLOGY
RIVNTSLALCID

Rivian Drops an Unpopular Big Change

By Luc Olinga
10 Luxury Yachts That Will Give You Yacht Envy
LATEST NEWS
RNFTF

'FOR SALE': Russian Oligarchs Offload Yachts, Soccer Clubs and Mansions

By Riley Gutiérrez McDermid
Tesla Lead
INVESTING
TSLAFNIO

Tesla Stock: Breakout or Breakdown Ahead? Check the Chart.

By Bret Kenwell
Salesforce Lead
INVESTING
CRMRLGYAMZN

J.P. Morgan Adds Two New Stocks to its Focus List. Are They on Yours?

By Dan Weil
Stock Market Lead
MARKETS
SNOWNCNAWEAV

Stock Market Today - 3/3: Stocks Mixed as Russia-Ukraine War Continues

By M. Corey Goldman
Cathie Wood Lead
INVESTING
ZMSHOPROKU

Cathie Wood: Investing Genius or Flash in the Pan?

By Dan Weil
McDonald's Drive-Through Lead
INVESTING
MCD

Is Stealing Big Ideas on McDonald's Menu?

By Colette Bennett