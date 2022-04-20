Skip to main content
Axie Infinity Hack: Why the FBI Is Eyeing North Korea
Axie Infinity Hack: Why the FBI Is Eyeing North Korea

This Steel Company's Shares Are up More Than 50% in Just Two Months

Real Money Columnist Stephen 'Sarge' Guilfoyle called it a momentum play right before the stock popped.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Sometimes it's worth revisiting what columnists have said about a stock to see just how close to the mark they came. 

In the case of a steel maker profiled two months ago, the call was pretty close. 

In February, Real Money Columnist Stephen "Sarge" Guilfoyle reviewed the latest financials for Cleveland-Cliffs  (CLF) - Get Cleveland-Cliffs Inc Report

The company had just set records for revenue and net income in 2021.

During the fourth quarter, Cleveland-Cliffs reported adjusted EBITDA of $1.5 billion, an increase of $286 million from a year ago. The company also bought Ferrous Processing and Trading Company, paid down $150 million in principal debt and lowered its pension liabilities, net of assets by about $1 billion.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

At the time, Guilfoyle argued that the stock was a momentum play. 

“I have traded CLF in the past and the name has been good to me.” Guilfoyle wrote at the time. “From an equity perspective, I would rather buy this name on momentum above the 200-day line than right here,”

The company’s balance sheet “is not in bad shape overall,” Guilfoyle wrote. “It's not perfect, but it is manageable.”

One issue at the time was that the company’s net cash position was “tiny, down to $48 million from $112 million a year earlier,” he wrote. However, the company utilized the cash to manage its existing liabilities and it is why “they are going to get a hall pass from me on this one,” Guilfoyle wrote. 

Shares have risen sharply since Guilfoyle wrote. In fact, they are up about 66%. 

Cleveland-Cliffs is slated to report its latest results on Friday, with Wall Street analysts looking for earnings of $1.51 a share. 

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

Tim Cook Warns MIT Grads Not to Listen to Trolls
TECHNOLOGY
AAPLAMZNSBUX

Apple Might Have a Wage War on Its Hands

By Luc Olinga
Jim Cramer on Why Hasbro Is Worried About the Toys 'R' Us Bankruptcy
INVESTING
HASTWTRMAT

Your Kids' Favorite Toys Are About To Get A Lot More Expensive

By Veronika Bondarenko
Chipotle Serves Up E.Coli
INVESTING
CMGMCDPZZA

Venture a Burrito? Chipotle Might Fund Your Technology.

By Rob Daniel
What is IRS Form 1099-DIV: Dividends and Distributions?
Sponsored Story

What Is IRS Form 1099-DIV: Dividends and Distributions?

By TurboTax
Tesla Lead
MARKETS
TSLATWTR

Tesla Earnings Preview: Margins, Outlook In Focus Amid Twitter Distraction; Musk Says He'll Be on Investor Call

By Martin Baccardax
Zhihu is planning an IPO on the New York Stock exchange (NYSE). Photo: AFP
MARKETS
TSLATWTRNFLX

Stock Market Today - 4/20: Stocks Mixed As Earnings Underwhelm, Treasury Yields Ease; Netflix Collapses

By Martin Baccardax
Cathie Wood Lead
INVESTING
ARKKTSLAROKU

Cathie Wood's Flagship Fund Drops 60% from 2021 Peak

By Dan Weil
IBM VP of Threat Intelligence on The Steps to Take After a Cyber Attack
MARKETS
IBM

IBM Stock Jumps After Q1 Earnings Beat, Solid Cloud, Consulting Outlook

By Martin Baccardax