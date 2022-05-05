You Can Save A Lot By Doing That Car Repair Yourself

Buying new or used are not the only options out there.

In between both rising cost of materials and supply chain disruptions, securing a car in 2022 is not an easy undertaking.

New ones can come with months-long waiting lists, while the cost of the average used car has spiked by more than 40% since 2021.

Due to availability issues, lightly-used models of cars like the Mercedes-Benz G-Class (DDAIF) and Chevrolet Corvette can currently cost more than their new equivalents.

With the average American buying a new car every six years, fender-benders and those early breakdowns are often an early sign that a swap should be on the horizon.

But for those who already own a vehicle, making certain repairs yourself can be an easy way to save a lot of money.

"Used car pricing has been so high because supply and demand is just so skewed right now," Richard Reina, a product training director at car repair platform CARiD.com, told TheStreet.

"If you have an older vehicle and you were thinking of replacing it, one viable alternative is to keep your car learn to do some of this repair work yourself to then have a car that you can continue to drive."

Used To The Auto Shop? Try Buying The Parts Yourself

Crunching the cost of parts compared to the prices of some the most popular car repairs across the country, Reina found that buying the necessary parts, tools and chemicals will save owners up to 85% when compared to going to a mechanic.

While not everyone has the necessary skills or free time to do so, those who like tinkering with cars can save a lot of money.

Ford

Currently the most popular car in America, the Ford F F-150 would command an average of $244.50 for a front brake pad replacement on a 2017 model.

Buying parts online and taking it in for a repair would cost $209.40 while the parts alone would cost $62.70.

A spark plug replacement on a 2015 Honda Accord EX-L with a 3.5L engine would cost an average of $246 at the auto shop while the parts command only $30.41.

Buying your own parts and taking it to the shop will save almost $80 as, based on Reina's calculations, it would total $168.17.

How Much Will I Save On That Honda, Tesla Or Chevrolet?

Replacing the fuel injectors on a 2012 Volvo S60 (VOLAF) with 2.5-liter engine would cost $1,079.50 at the auto shop, $608.93 at the auto shop with your own parts and $295.87 when you do it yourself.

A wiper blade assembly repair on a 2019 Toyota Highlander (TOYOF) would an average of $91.50 at the shop but $20.91 for the parts. Buying the parts and taking them to the shop would cost $41.96.

More expensive cars will naturally have more expensive parts but even a luxury EV can be the source of significant savings since EVs lack an internal combustion engine and do not require the more expensive repairs associated with it.

A front brake pad replacement on a Tesla Model 3 (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report would cost $66.91 when purchased online or at a store.

"Whether it be oil changes, valves or fuel pumps, you're never going to need anything that drives the engine, the radiator or the engine coolant," Reina said.

"So many repairs that will ultimately need to be performed on a gas engine will simply never come up in an electric vehicle. There is some pretty significant savings to be had by driving an EV."