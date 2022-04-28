Skip to main content
Can a Crypto Push Save Robinhood?
This Fossil Fuel Portfolio is up 42% Since Christmas

Real Money Columnist Jim Collins, a climate-change heretic, created his HOAX portfolio at the end of December.

Real Money Columnist Jim Collins encourages investors to choose to live in the present.

“While some investors choose to reside in some dystopian, 'Blade Runner'-style future, in my world, humans are killing each other, not the planet, and the insane 'green' strategies of its leaders, especially in Europe, serve to enrich the lunatic who is doing the killing,” Collins wrote recently on Real Money

Consequently, the risk is larger than dollars and cents.

“It's about avoiding Putin's rubles and applying common sense,” Collins wrote. 

Investors can  "believe in a future of self-driving cars -- they may happen someday, but certainly not without a system for Light Detection and Ranging, or Lidar, which Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report has never offered -- electric airplanes and some weird thing called the Metaverse,” or they can consider Collins' "HOAX" portfolio of traditional fossil fuel companies. 

At the time Collins wrote a few weeks ago, his HOAX portfolio was up 29.8% since inception. Meanwhile, Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF  (ARKK) - Get ARK Innovation ETF Report, which Collins chose as a benchmark comparison was off 33.7%.  Since then the gap has widened sharply, with HOAX up nearly 43%, vs. ARKK, which is off 50%.

“The companies in HOAX have never killed anyone. To create an apocalyptic mythology to try and guilt people into avoiding investing in them is the height of stupidity,” Collins wrote.

Here are five of the top performers in HOAX, year to date. 

Peabody Energy  (BTU) - Get Peabody Energy Corporation Report

Arch Resources  (ARCH) - Get Arch Resources, Inc. Class A Report

Exxon Mobil  (XOM) - Get Exxon Mobil Corporation Report

Chevron  (CVX) - Get Chevron Corporation Report

Cheniere Energy  (LNG) - Get Cheniere Energy, Inc. Report.

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from Jim Collins and all the contributors on Real Money.

